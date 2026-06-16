Today News Headlines for School Assembly, June 17, 2026: 4-new cities in Delhi-NCR, 6.3 magnitude quake in China and more

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, June 17, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for June 17. Today’s highlights include plans for four new Namo Cities in the Delhi-NCR region, the proposed coral translocation for the Great Nicobar project, and the temporary blocking of Telegram over NEET security concerns. International developments feature Donald Trump’s warning to Iran over nuclear weapons and a strong earthquake in Chin, and more.
The Centre has announced plans to develop four ‘Namo Cities’ across the Delhi-NCR region, with the project aimed at creating new urban growth hubs and easing pressure on existing metropolitan areas.
The Zoological Survey of India has sought approval to relocate corals as part of the Great Nicobar infrastructure project, a move being closely watched for its environmental implications.
The government has blocked Telegram in India until June 22 over concerns linked to the NEET examination and potential paper leak networks as authorities step up measures to safeguard exam integrity.
US President Donald Trump has warned that “all hell” could rain down if Iran pursues nuclear weapons, while discussions on a potential agreement continue through diplomatic channels.
A strong earthquake struck parts of China, prompting authorities to assess damage and monitor the affected regions for aftershocks.
Iraq striker Aymen Hussein has emerged as one of the standout stories of international football, with his journey from conflict-affected Iraq to the World Cup spotlight drawing widespread attention.
Indian runner Yogesh Sanap delivered a remarkable performance by completing the Comrades Marathon in South Africa in record time for an Indian athlete.
India’s merchandise trade received a boost as a weaker rupee helped goods exports reach a six-month high, while imports from the United States recorded a sharp increase.
In a significant step toward strengthening economic ties, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is set to visit India on June 23 to help finalise a bilateral trade deal.
Prestigious Miranda House has invited CUET-UG aspirants to an open house session to guide students on admissions, courses and campus life.
Commenting on exam security measures, the NTA chief said that the Telegram ban may not be foolproof against VPN access but can significantly curb the market for NEET-related fraud and paper leak claims.