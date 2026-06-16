Today News Headlines for School Assembly, June 17, 2026: 4-new cities in Delhi-NCR, 6.3 magnitude quake in China and more

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, June 17, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for June 17. Today’s highlights include plans for four new Namo Cities in the Delhi-NCR region, the proposed coral translocation for the Great Nicobar project, and the temporary blocking of Telegram over NEET security concerns. International developments feature Donald Trump’s warning to Iran over nuclear weapons and a strong earthquake in Chin, and more.

National News

The Centre has announced plans to develop four ‘Namo Cities’ across the Delhi-NCR region, with the project aimed at creating new urban growth hubs and easing pressure on existing metropolitan areas.

The Zoological Survey of India has sought approval to relocate corals as part of the Great Nicobar infrastructure project, a move being closely watched for its environmental implications.