Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 17, 2026: Rahid Khan makes history with 700 wickets in T20 Cricket, govt mulls high speed train with 280 kmph speeds

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 05:46 PM IST
Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 17, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 17, 2026. Today’s headlines cover environmental clearance for the Nicobar mega project, India’s push for 280 kmph high-speed trains, and debate over Jammu and Kashmir quota data. International developments include a proposed Gaza rebuilding plan and Ukraine’s demand for long-term US security guarantees, and more.

National News

The National Green Tribunal has cleared a major infrastructure proposal in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, stating that adequate environmental safeguards are in place. The approval paves the way for the Nicobar mega infrastructure project clearance by NGT.

After the rollout of Vande Bharat trains, the government is now focusing on designing and manufacturing indigenous high-speed trains capable of running at 280 kmph. The initiative marks a push towards advanced rail technology under the plan to manufacture 280 kmph high-speed trains.

Fresh data on reservation distribution in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to intensify political debate, with discussions centring around representation and equity.

World News

Former US President Donald Trump’s proposed Board of Peace has reportedly secured a $5 billion plan for Gaza, aimed at rebuilding and deploying a new global force in the region. The development has drawn international attention around the Trump-backed $5 billion Gaza rebuilding plan.

Ukraine is seeking a 20-year security guarantee from the United States before agreeing to any peace deal, highlighting ongoing tensions and strategic negotiations. The demand comes amid discussions surrounding a potential 20-year US security guarantee sought by Ukraine.

Sports News

India and Australia faced off in the first Women’s T20I, with team management indicating there is no major concern despite areas needing improvement.

Steve Smith has replaced Josh Hazlewood in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad, prompting adjustments in team combinations ahead of the tournament. The update comes ahead of the Australia T20 World Cup squad change.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan has become the first bowler in history to reach 700 wickets in T20 cricket, marking a major milestone in the shortest format of the game.

Business News

As the AI Summit gets underway in Delhi, markets remain cautious while assessing the broader impact of artificial intelligence on the technology sector.

Announced in the Union Budget, Bharat-VISTAAR — an AI-powered initiative — is set to be launched, marking a significant step in digital governance and technological integration. The rollout details have been outlined under the AI-powered Bharat-VISTAAR launch initiative.

Education News

IIT Madras has collaborated with the Finnish Meteorological Institute to launch the Vayyu Research Centre, focusing on atmospheric and climate research. The partnership has been formalised under the IIT Madras–Finnish Meteorological Institute Vayyu Research Centre collaboration.

In the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2026, Indian institutions including ISB and IIMs have secured prominent positions, highlighting strong global performance.

Authorities have uncovered a cheating racket targeting the GATE exam in Raipur, involving hidden Bluetooth devices and online answer sourcing. Investigations are ongoing into the GATE exam cheating ring using Bluetooth devices.

 

