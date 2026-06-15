Today News Headlines for School Assembly, June 16, 2026: UK bans social media under 16, Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, June 15, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for June 16. Highlights include Maharashtra government asking to prioritise drinking water supply as dam levels fall sharply and major policy announcements from the UK on social media use by children. International developments focus on the reported US-Iran agreement on the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on global energy markets.

National News

With monsoon rains yet to arrive in several regions, Maharashtra has directed officials to prioritise drinking water supply as the state’s dams are nearly three-fourths empty and water levels continue to decline.

Monsoon is set to progress further across India, with the IMD issuing a heavy rain alert for parts of the northeast as rainfall activity strengthens in the coming days.