Today News Headlines for School Assembly, June 16, 2026: UK bans social media under 16, Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, June 15, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for June 16. Highlights include Maharashtra government asking to prioritise drinking water supply as dam levels fall sharply and major policy announcements from the UK on social media use by children. International developments focus on the reported US-Iran agreement on the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on global energy markets.
With monsoon rains yet to arrive in several regions, Maharashtra has directed officials to prioritise drinking water supply as the state’s dams are nearly three-fourths empty and water levels continue to decline.
Monsoon is set to progress further across India, with the IMD issuing a heavy rain alert for parts of the northeast as rainfall activity strengthens in the coming days.
US President Donald Trump has claimed that the Strait of Hormuz will remain permanently toll-free under a new agreement with Iran, a development that could have major implications for global energy trade.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that children under the age of 16 will be barred from using social media platforms as part of efforts to strengthen online safety measures.
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is set to compete at the Doha Diamond League, where he will face some of the world’s top javelin throwers.
The Indian men’s hockey team went down fighting against the Netherlands in the FIH Pro League, putting up a spirited performance despite ending on the losing side.
Global crude prices declined sharply after the United States and Iran reached an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, easing concerns over disruptions to global oil supplies.
India’s basmati rice trade has been affected by regional instability, with exports falling by nearly 25% due to disruptions in West Asia, a region that accounts for a major share of India’s overseas shipments.
Indian financial markets responded positively to easing geopolitical tensions, with stocks and the rupee rallying as crude oil prices fell following the West Asia peace deal announcement.
The National Council of Educational Research and Training has drawn attention after its new Class 9 art textbook covered the torso of the iconic Dancing Girl sculpture of Mohenjo-daro in an illustration featured in the book.
Several districts across north India have extended school holidays due to continuing heatwave conditions, with authorities citing student safety concerns amid high temperatures.