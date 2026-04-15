Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 16, 2026: India-US trade talks from April 20, Dhoni to play in IPL against MI

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School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 16, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on April 16. Today’s key developments include political debate over delimitation alongside progress in India-US trade engagement. Internationally, immigration, BRICS diplomacy, and US-UK trade tensions dominated headlines. Sports saw anticipation around MS Dhoni’s return in IPL, and a rising chess prodigy, among other things.
Congress says the Opposition supports women’s reservation but will oppose the delimitation Bill, raising concerns over its potential political and regional implications.
India and the United States will begin bilateral trade talks in Washington from April 20, aiming to resolve tariff issues and deepen economic cooperation between the two countries.
US Vice President JD Vance praised his Indian in-laws as “great contributors to the US” amid a wider crackdown on H1-B visa fraud and immigration violations.
The BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting scheduled for May 14–15 may see participation from top leaders including China’s Wang Yi and Russia’s Sergey Lavrov.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared he will not back down, defying Trump’s threats to scrap the 2025 UK-US trade deal amid rising tensions.
MS Dhoni is expected to make his season debut in the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians on April 23, boosting Chennai Super Kings’ campaign.
Young grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov, once known for choosing chess over naps, is now emerging as a formidable force, earning recognition as one of the sport’s rising stars. Read more
Andhra Pradesh plans to introduce ‘age tokens’ via DigiLocker to regulate children’s social media use, aiming to create safer digital access frameworks.
An Iranian oil tanker arriving unannounced near India has raised concerns, though domestic refiners are unlikely to purchase its crude.
CBSE Class 10 results data highlights the top five regions with highest pass percentages over the last five years, reflecting regional academic trends.
IIT Indore is set to introduce a new undergraduate programme in climate science, expanding interdisciplinary learning opportunities for students.