Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 16, 2026: India-US trade talks from April 20, Dhoni to play in IPL against MI

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 16, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on April 16. Today’s key developments include political debate over delimitation alongside progress in India-US trade engagement. Internationally, immigration, BRICS diplomacy, and US-UK trade tensions dominated headlines. Sports saw anticipation around MS Dhoni’s return in IPL, and a rising chess prodigy, among other things.

National News

Congress says the Opposition supports women’s reservation but will oppose the delimitation Bill, raising concerns over its potential political and regional implications.

India and the United States will begin bilateral trade talks in Washington from April 20, aiming to resolve tariff issues and deepen economic cooperation between the two countries.