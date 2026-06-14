Today News Headlines for School Assembly, June 15, 2026: DRDO flight-tests indigenous missile defence system, brain-eating amoeba cases on the rise

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, June 15, 2026:Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for June 15. Today’s highlights include a rise in brain-eating amoeba cases in Kerala and DRDO’s successful demonstration of India’s ballistic missile defence capability. International developments focus on a draft Iran-US nuclear agreement and the announcement of funeral arrangements for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and more.
Health authorities in Kerala are monitoring a rise in ‘brain-eating amoeba’ infections, with experts linking the cases to factors such as tropical weather conditions and poor water quality.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation has successfully demonstrated India’s ballistic missile defence capability, marking a significant development in the country’s defence preparedness and missile interception systems.
Iran has reportedly agreed that it will neither build nor buy nuclear weapons under a draft peace deal with the United States, according to details emerging from ongoing negotiations.
Iranian authorities have announced the funeral and burial schedule for late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with ceremonies expected to draw large crowds and international attention.
Indian cricketers Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh are being viewed as key players in India’s campaign for the Women’s T20 World Cup due to their recent performances and experience.
Following a 1-1 draw against Morocco national football team, Carlo Ancelotti admitted that Brazil did not play well and still need improvement ahead of future international fixtures.
India’s retail inflation rose to 3.93% in May as higher costs linked to the West Asia conflict were passed on to consumers, according to the latest consumer price index data.
IT major Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with Anthropic to accelerate artificial intelligence adoption, aiming to expand AI-based solutions for businesses and enterprises.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has mandated at least one Sanskrit subject section for Classes 6 to 9 across Kendriya Vidyalayas as part of efforts to strengthen language learning.
The Campus of Open Learning under University of Delhi has begun admissions for foreign language courses and professional programmes for the new academic session.