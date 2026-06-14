Today News Headlines for School Assembly, June 15, 2026: DRDO flight-tests indigenous missile defence system, brain-eating amoeba cases on the rise

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, June 15, 2026:Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for June 15. Today’s highlights include a rise in brain-eating amoeba cases in Kerala and DRDO’s successful demonstration of India’s ballistic missile defence capability. International developments focus on a draft Iran-US nuclear agreement and the announcement of funeral arrangements for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and more.

National News

Health authorities in Kerala are monitoring a rise in ‘brain-eating amoeba’ infections, with experts linking the cases to factors such as tropical weather conditions and poor water quality.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation has successfully demonstrated India’s ballistic missile defence capability, marking a significant development in the country’s defence preparedness and missile interception systems.