Today News Headlines for School Assembly, June 15, 2026: DRDO flight-tests indigenous missile defence system, brain-eating amoeba cases on the rise

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, June 15, 2026: Get important National, International, Sports, Business, and GK current affairs updates curated for students, teachers, and morning assemblies.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJun 14, 2026 06:16 PM IST
School Assembly News Headlines for Today, June 15, 2026School Assembly News Headlines for Today, June 15, 2026
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School Assembly News Headlines for Today, June 15, 2026:Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for June 15. Today’s highlights include a rise in brain-eating amoeba cases in Kerala and DRDO’s successful demonstration of India’s ballistic missile defence capability. International developments focus on a draft Iran-US nuclear agreement and the announcement of funeral arrangements for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and more.

National News

Health authorities in Kerala are monitoring a rise in ‘brain-eating amoeba’ infections, with experts linking the cases to factors such as tropical weather conditions and poor water quality.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation has successfully demonstrated India’s ballistic missile defence capability, marking a significant development in the country’s defence preparedness and missile interception systems.

World News

Iran has reportedly agreed that it will neither build nor buy nuclear weapons under a draft peace deal with the United States, according to details emerging from ongoing negotiations.

Iranian authorities have announced the funeral and burial schedule for late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with ceremonies expected to draw large crowds and international attention.

Sports News

Indian cricketers Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh are being viewed as key players in India’s campaign for the Women’s T20 World Cup due to their recent performances and experience.

Following a 1-1 draw against Morocco national football team, Carlo Ancelotti admitted that Brazil did not play well and still need improvement ahead of future international fixtures.

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Business News

India’s retail inflation rose to 3.93% in May as higher costs linked to the West Asia conflict were passed on to consumers, according to the latest consumer price index data.

IT major Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with Anthropic to accelerate artificial intelligence adoption, aiming to expand AI-based solutions for businesses and enterprises.

Education News

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has mandated at least one Sanskrit subject section for Classes 6 to 9 across Kendriya Vidyalayas as part of efforts to strengthen language learning.

The Campus of Open Learning under University of Delhi has begun admissions for foreign language courses and professional programmes for the new academic session.

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