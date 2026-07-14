Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 15, 2026: CBSE three-language policy, Hormuz passage levy

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, July 15, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 15. Today’s highlights include delayed monsoon rains affecting kharif sowing, the Supreme Court’s observations in the Bhojshala case, and the ongoing debate over ethanol-blended fuel. International developments focus on India’s protest to Iran over an attack on Indian sailors, a US plan to refund Trump-era tariffs, and a proposal to levy charges on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, and more.
Delayed monsoon rains have slowed kharif sowing across several states, with officials closely monitoring rainfall deficits and the possible impact of El Niño on the agricultural season.
The Supreme Court of India has suggested exploring an alternative venue for Friday namaz in the Bhojshala dispute while hearing the long-pending case.
The controversy over ethanol-blended fuel has intensified after fresh political exchanges and police action linked to social media posts concerning Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s remarks.
India has summoned Iran’s envoy to protest the attack on Indian sailors near the Strait of Hormuz, expressing concern over the safety of its citizens.
The United States is expected to refund nearly $81 billion collected under Trump-era tariffs following a Supreme Court ruling, with implications for the federal budget.
US President Donald Trump has proposed charging cargo vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a move that could increase India’s oil import bill and affect global trade.
India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made a strong return as his performance reminded England why he is regarded as one of the world’s best fast bowlers during the ODI series.
Defending champions Argentina national football team and England national football team scraped through with hard-fought victories to reach the next stage of the FIFA World Cup after closely contested matches.
US-based nuclear fuel company Clean Core Thorium Energy has responded to BARC’s safety concerns over its thorium-based nuclear fuel technology, as discussions continue over advanced nuclear fuel development.
The Indian Railways has prepared a roadmap to curb linen theft from AC coaches, introducing measures such as passenger counselling, CCTV surveillance and the Coach Mitra app to better track boarding and reduce losses.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced that students must pass the third-language school assessment to receive their Class 10 certificates from the 2027–28 academic session under the revised curriculum.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has clarified that its three-language policy complies with the Supreme Court’s directions and aligns with the National Education Policy amid ongoing public discussions over language education.