Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 15, 2026: CBSE three-language policy, Hormuz passage levy

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, July 15, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 15. Today’s highlights include delayed monsoon rains affecting kharif sowing, the Supreme Court’s observations in the Bhojshala case, and the ongoing debate over ethanol-blended fuel. International developments focus on India’s protest to Iran over an attack on Indian sailors, a US plan to refund Trump-era tariffs, and a proposal to levy charges on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, and more.

National News

Delayed monsoon rains have slowed kharif sowing across several states, with officials closely monitoring rainfall deficits and the possible impact of El Niño on the agricultural season.