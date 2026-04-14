Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 15, 2026: IMF raises India’s growth forecast, US-sanctioned tankers pass Hormuz despite US blockade

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 15, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on April 13. Today’s top developments include Samrat Choudhary’s elevation as Bihar’s new Chief Minister and India’s global outreach on terrorism awareness. Internationally, Italy’s move to suspend its defence pact with Israel and continued tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz remained in focus, among other news items.

CHECK | Holidays in the month of April 2026, check list here

National News

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Samrat Choudhary is set to become Bihar Chief Minister, marking a major political shift as BJP prepares to lead the state government. Read more