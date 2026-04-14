Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 15, 2026: IMF raises India’s growth forecast, US-sanctioned tankers pass Hormuz despite US blockade

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School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 15, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on April 13. Today’s top developments include Samrat Choudhary’s elevation as Bihar’s new Chief Minister and India’s global outreach on terrorism awareness. Internationally, Italy’s move to suspend its defence pact with Israel and continued tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz remained in focus, among other news items.
CHECK | Holidays in the month of April 2026, check list here
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Samrat Choudhary is set to become Bihar Chief Minister, marking a major political shift as BJP prepares to lead the state government. Read more
India will host a human cost of terrorism exhibition in the US ahead of the Pahalgam anniversary, highlighting global concerns around terrorism’s long-term human impact.
The IMF cuts global growth forecast amid geopolitical tensions but raises India’s outlook slightly, projecting GDP growth around 6.5% despite global slowdown risks.
Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced the suspension of defence pact with Israel amid escalating Middle East tensions and shifting geopolitical alignments in the region.
Despite US restrictions, sanctioned oil tankers continue crossing the Strait of Hormuz, indicating ongoing strategic maritime activity despite heightened conflict and global supply concerns.
Young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes the youngest India player to debut in international cricket, marking a historic milestone and highlighting India’s emerging cricket talent.
A fresh controversy has emerged after Shane Warne’s son questioned the possible Covid vaccine link to the legend’s death, sparking renewed debate in cricket circles.
Indian stock markets fell sharply nearly 2% after the collapse of US-Iran peace talks, triggering volatility amid rising oil prices and global economic uncertainty.
The MP Board has announced the improvement exam 2026 schedule and eligibility criteria, offering students a chance to enhance their scores this academic year.
Mixed reactions continue over the CBSE Class 10 second board exam results 2026, with teachers, students, and parents debating its effectiveness and impact.