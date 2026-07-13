Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 14, 2026: Scholarship fraud in Madhya Pradesh, fresh US strikes on Iran, Jannik’s second Wimbledon title

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 14, 2026: Get important National, International, Sports, Business, and GK current affairs updates curated for students, teachers, and morning assemblies.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJul 13, 2026 06:29 PM IST
Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 14, 2026Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 14, 2026
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School Assembly News Headlines for Today, July 14, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 14. Today’s highlights include a CBI probe into a scholarship fraud in Madhya Pradesh and the busting of an instant loan app extortion racket in Mumbai. International developments focus on fresh US strikes on Iran and Israel’s decision to hold parliamentary elections in October. Sports news features the blockbuster FIFA World Cup semi-final between France and Spain and Jannik Sinner’s second consecutive Wimbledon title, and more.

National News

A CBI investigation has uncovered an alleged scholarship scam in Madhya Pradesh in which college and bank officials are accused of fraudulently claiming scholarships in the names of students who had never applied.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested several people in connection with an instant loan app extortion racket that allegedly targeted borrowers through threats and harassment.

World News

The United States has launched fresh strikes on targets in Iran, further escalating tensions in West Asia.

Israel has announced parliamentary elections for October, setting the stage for another major political contest involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition.

Sports News

Football fans are set for an exciting FIFA World Cup semi-final as France national football team and Spain national football team prepare to battle with a new generation of stars, including Michael Olise and Lamine Yamal.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev to win back-to-back Wimbledon titles, continuing his impressive run in men’s tennis.

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Business News

An RTI response has revealed that Indian Railways continues to suffer heavy losses due to the theft of bed sheets, blankets and other linen from AC coaches, creating a recurring financial burden.

India’s retail inflation rose above 4% in June for the first time in 16 months, with food inflation climbing to 5.32%, according to the latest official data.

Education News

A mother and her son received their degrees together during IIT Madras’ convocation, making for a memorable ceremony as both graduated on the same day.

The University of Delhi has reported over three lakh sign-ups for undergraduate admissions through the CSAS portal, with Commerce and Humanities emerging as the most preferred streams.

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