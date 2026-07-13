Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 14, 2026: Scholarship fraud in Madhya Pradesh, fresh US strikes on Iran, Jannik’s second Wimbledon title

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, July 14, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 14. Today’s highlights include a CBI probe into a scholarship fraud in Madhya Pradesh and the busting of an instant loan app extortion racket in Mumbai. International developments focus on fresh US strikes on Iran and Israel’s decision to hold parliamentary elections in October. Sports news features the blockbuster FIFA World Cup semi-final between France and Spain and Jannik Sinner’s second consecutive Wimbledon title, and more.