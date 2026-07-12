Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 13, 2026: ECI revises Form-6 for new voters, Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon heads to ISS

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, July 13, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 13. Today’s highlights include changes to the Election Commission’s voter registration form, India’s condemnation of an attack on a commercial vessel near Oman, and the upcoming launch of the country’s first hydrogen-powered train. International developments focus on Typhoon Bavi’s impact on China and Taiwan and India’s request for a review of a US forced labour investigation, and more.