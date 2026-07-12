Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 13, 2026: ECI revises Form-6 for new voters, Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon heads to ISS

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 13, 2026: Get important National, International, Sports, Business, and GK current affairs updates curated for students, teachers, and morning assemblies.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJul 12, 2026 06:38 PM IST
Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 13, 2026Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 13, 2026
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School Assembly News Headlines for Today, July 13, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 13. Today’s highlights include changes to the Election Commission’s voter registration form, India’s condemnation of an attack on a commercial vessel near Oman, and the upcoming launch of the country’s first hydrogen-powered train. International developments focus on Typhoon Bavi’s impact on China and Taiwan and India’s request for a review of a US forced labour investigation, and more.

National News

The Election Commission of India has revised Form 6 for new voter registration by adding a section seeking details on whether applicants’ parents were covered under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), introducing additional verification requirements.

India has condemned the attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman after one Indian national went missing, with authorities closely monitoring the situation.

India is set to launch its first hydrogen-powered train, marking a significant milestone in the country’s push towards cleaner and more sustainable railway transport.

World News

Typhoon Bavi battered parts of China and Taiwan, triggering heavy rainfall, large-scale evacuations, and disruptions to train and flight services across the region.

India has sought a review of a US investigation into alleged forced labour concerns, raising the issue amid ongoing trade and commercial discussions between the two countries.

Sports News

Argentina forward Julián Álvarez has emerged as one of the standout performers of the FIFA World Cup after playing a crucial role in guiding his team into the quarter-finals.

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India have named Prince and Ravi Bishnoi as injury replacements for Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of their upcoming international assignment.

Business News

Caller identification platform Truecaller has backed TRAI’s proposal to whitelist 140 and 1600 series numbers, saying the move could help reduce spam and fraudulent calls.

The Ministry of Power is considering an advisory to ensure adequate electricity supply amid uncertainty over El Niño conditions and potential weather-related disruptions.

Education News

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati awarded 2,265 degrees during its 28th Convocation, with the graduating batch including undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students.

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The International Baccalaureate has reported that the number of IB students in India has increased by 10% over the past three years, with average scores remaining above the global average.

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