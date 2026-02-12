Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 13, 2026: Defence procurements approved, CBSE webcast, Bangladesh election results awaited and more

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 13, 2026: Get important National, International, Sports, Business, and GK current affairs updates curated for students, teachers, and morning assemblies.

By: Education Desk
Updated: Feb 12, 2026 07:14 PM IST
School Assembly news headlines for Jan 30School Assembly news headlines for Feb 13
Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 13, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 13, 2026. Today’s key headlines cover India’s defence expansion with Rafale and P-8I acquisitions, Budget debates in Parliament, Bangladesh’s election developments, and a major Gulf high-speed rail project, and more.

National News

India is set to strengthen its defence capabilities with the acquisition of advanced fighter jets from France and additional maritime surveillance aircraft. The move includes procurement of Rafale fighter jets and P-8I submarine hunter aircraft to enhance air and naval preparedness.

In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition leaders criticised the government’s Budget, raising concerns over support for farmers and questioning the long-term economic roadmap. The debate focused on policy direction and welfare measures during the Rajya Sabha discussion on Budget and farmers’ issues.

World News

Voting has concluded in Bangladesh’s national elections, with BNP leader Tarique Rahman urging authorities to ensure timely announcement of results. The closely watched polls come amid heightened political activity across the country, detailed in the update on Bangladesh Election 2026 results and BNP’s call for timely counting.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar are moving ahead with an ambitious high-speed rail project that will connect Riyadh and Doha across 785 kilometres in just two hours. Key specifications and route details have been outlined under the Saudi Arabia–Qatar 785 km bullet train project.

Sports News

Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan has praised Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup, acknowledging the challenge posed by India’s pace attack. The remarks come as preparations intensify for the marquee encounter in the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup face-off.

Varun Chakravarthy’s bowling variations and disciplined line and length are expected to play a crucial role in India’s strategy against Pakistan. His tactical approach has drawn comparisons with Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup India–Pakistan showdown.

Business News

Indian Railways has approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,334 crore across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal, aimed at improving connectivity and capacity. The sanctioned developments are part of the Rs 1,334 crore railway infrastructure projects across four states.

In a boost to India’s nuclear energy security, NTPC and CCTE are exploring the development and deployment of ANEEL, a thorium-based nuclear fuel. The initiative marks progress in advancing indigenous energy capabilities under the thorium-based fuel ANEEL development initiative.

Education News

CBSE will live webcast key updates related to the 2026 Class 10 and 12 board examinations, including details on on-screen marking and revised exam patterns. Students can access official information through the CBSE live webcast for 2026 board exams.

The government has released data on vacancies and caste-category-wise recruitment in All India Services through the UPSC Civil Services Examination. The figures shed light on representation trends under the UPSC CSE recruitment and vacancy data disclosure.

 

