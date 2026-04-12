Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 13, 2026: Asha Bhosle dies at 92, IIM Mumbai-IIT Bombay offer new UG course, US-Iran negotiations fail

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School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 13, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on April 13. Today’s key highlights include the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, humanitarian aid from India to Iran, and Ladakh’s distinct Aadhaar identity. Internationally, US-Iran talks collapsed while tensions in the Strait of Hormuz persists, and more.
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Asha Bhosle passes away at 92, leaving behind a legendary musical legacy that shaped generations of Indian cinema.
Iran’s embassy sends medical supplies purchased through Indian donations back home, highlighting humanitarian cooperation amid ongoing regional conflict.
At Kuno National Park, cheetah Gamini gives birth, becoming the second Indian-born cheetah to reproduce in the wild.
Ladakh receives a distinct Aadhaar identity as UIDAI removes the Jammu and Kashmir tag, marking administrative separation.
Talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad collapse after 21 hours, signalling continued diplomatic deadlock amid escalating tensions.
Iran struggles to locate naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, raising global concerns over maritime security in one of the busiest oil routes.
Despite Mumbai getting a fifth cricket stadium, badminton star Chirag Shetty still lacks a dedicated world-class training arena in the city.
The late music legend Asha Bhosle had collaborated with former cricketer Brett Lee for a cross-cultural musical project blending sports and entertainment.
Government hikes export duties on diesel and jet fuel to ensure domestic availability amid global supply disruptions due to West Asia tensions.
Power plant maintenance schedules are deferred nationwide to tackle fuel shortages and maintain uninterrupted electricity supply.
IIM Mumbai and IIT Bombay launch a joint undergraduate programme in digital science and business management with placement focus.
Delhi government mandates that schools shift at least 10% of student transport vehicles to electric buses within two years under EV policy.