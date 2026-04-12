Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 13, 2026: Asha Bhosle dies at 92, IIM Mumbai-IIT Bombay offer new UG course, US-Iran negotiations fail

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 13, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on April 13. Today’s key highlights include the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, humanitarian aid from India to Iran, and Ladakh’s distinct Aadhaar identity. Internationally, US-Iran talks collapsed while tensions in the Strait of Hormuz persists, and more.

CHECK | List of holidays in April 2026, this week

National News

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92, leaving behind a legendary musical legacy that shaped generations of Indian cinema.

Iran’s embassy sends medical supplies purchased through Indian donations back home, highlighting humanitarian cooperation amid ongoing regional conflict.

At Kuno National Park, cheetah Gamini gives birth, becoming the second Indian-born cheetah to reproduce in the wild.