Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 12, 2026: French Prez India visit on Feb 17, ‘Right to Recall’ Neta law, Int’l Chess schedule

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 12, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 12, 2026. Today’s major developments include French President Emmanuel Macron’s upcoming India visit, electoral roll revisions in Assam, and calls for a Right to Recall law. Internationally, Bangladesh prepares for general elections while flights were grounded in Texas following an FAA directive, and more.

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit India on February 17, with discussions expected to focus on defence cooperation, trade, and strategic partnerships. The visit comes amid deepening bilateral engagement between the two nations, as outlined ahead of Macron’s India visit on February 17.

Assam has released its final voter list after a Special Summary Revision, dropping over 2.4 lakh additional names following scrutiny and verification. The revision exercise has significantly altered the electoral rolls, detailed in the update on Assam’s final voter list after Special Revision.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha has called for the introduction of a legal provision allowing voters to remove elected representatives before the end of their term. He urged Parliament to enact a ‘Right to Recall’ law, arguing it would strengthen democratic accountability.

World News

Bangladesh is set to vote 18 months after the 2024 student uprising, with heightened security measures in place across thousands of sensitive polling centres. BNP leader Tarique Rahman is being seen as a key contender in the closely watched election, as the country heads into Bangladesh’s high-stakes national vote.

All flights were temporarily grounded at El Paso International Airport following a directive issued by the Federal Aviation Administration, disrupting air traffic in Texas. Authorities are reviewing security protocols after the FAA directive halting flights at El Paso Airport.

Sports News

South Africa enter the T20 World Cup as strong contenders, but face a challenging campaign that could test their consistency under pressure. Afghanistan, meanwhile, aim to continue their rise in global cricket in what is shaping up to be a competitive tournament, highlighted in the preview of the T20 World Cup contenders and challenges.

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and six other leading players have raised concerns over scheduling conflicts in the international circuit, warning that overlapping tournaments could affect preparation and participation. The appeal centres on the emerging 2026 chess calendar clash.

Business News

The government has notified updated regulations for digital platforms, mandating prominent AI-generated content labels and setting a strict three-hour deadline for blocking unlawful material. The new compliance requirements are detailed under the revised social media rules with AI labelling norms.

IndiGo has informed the aviation regulator that it is fully prepared to comply with revised pilot fatigue and duty time norms following the lapse of temporary exemptions. The airline’s preparedness comes amid implementation of the new pilot rest rules under DGCA norms.

Education News

CBSE will implement on-screen marking for Class 12 board examinations from 2026, aiming to ensure faster and more transparent evaluation. The reform is part of broader examination process upgrades under CBSE’s on-screen marking system for 2026 board exams.

The Railway Recruitment Board has revised the examination schedule for CBT 1 for JE, DMS, and CMA posts, notifying candidates of updated timelines. The changes have been announced under the revised RRB CBT 1 exam schedule for 2025.