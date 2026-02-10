Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 11, 2026: Opposition moves to oust LS Speaker, protests at DU’s Ramjas and more

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 11, 2026: Get important National, International, Sports, Business, and GK current affairs updates curated for students, teachers, and morning assemblies.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 06:04 PM IST
Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 11, 2026Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 11, 2026
Make us preferred source on Google

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 11, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 11, 2026. Key developments today include opposition parties moving a no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker, infrastructure momentum in Jammu and Kashmir following changes to the Indus treaty framework, and campus protests in Delhi University, and more.

National News

Opposition parties have submitted a motion seeking the removal of the Lok Sabha Speaker, escalating political tensions in Parliament. The move, aimed at ousting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, comes amid repeated disruptions and disagreements over the functioning of the House.

Two major hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir are set to move ahead following the suspension of certain provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty earlier.

Protests erupted at Delhi University’s Hansraj College after the principal allowed his son’s wedding to be held on campus premises, drawing criticism from students and faculty over misuse of institutional space.

World News

The White House has released a detailed document outlining the scope and provisions of what it described as a landmark bilateral agreement. The US–India trade deal fact sheet highlights commitments on tariffs, market access, and strategic economic cooperation between the two countries.

Demand for artificial intelligence professionals in the UAE has surged, pushing salaries higher even as hiring processes become more stringent. Recruiters report tighter screening and verification norms despite booming opportunities in UAE AI jobs and tech hiring.

Sports News

Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior has responded to online ridicule following links to Chelsea, saying criticism was expected and does not affect his focus on football. His remarks come amid heightened scrutiny around managerial appointments, read more here: Liam Rosenior responding to mockery.

Story continues below this ad

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has heaped praise on young Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calling him the best player he has ever seen. The comments have sparked widespread discussion, as detailed in this report on Jos Buttler’s praise for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Business News

The government has proposed changes to income tax rules that would raise the threshold for mandatory PAN disclosure in high-value transactions such as cash deposits, hotel payments, and property deals. The proposals are outlined in the draft income tax rules on PAN requirements.

Domestic mutual funds are steadily closing the ownership gap with foreign institutional investors in NSE-listed companies, with the difference expected to narrow significantly by the end of 2025. The trend reflects growing domestic participation, as reported in this analysis of domestic MFs narrowing the FII ownership gap.

Education News

IIT Kanpur has received a significant philanthropic contribution from its 1976 alumni batch, aimed at strengthening academic infrastructure and student support. The donation will be worth Rs 13.40 crore.

Story continues below this ad

The CBSE has announced that it will introduce digital screen-based marking for Class 10 and 12 board examinations starting in 2026, a move expected to streamline evaluation and reduce errors.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
'Who is lying, Penguin or the General?': Rahul Gandhi points to Naravane’s post on ‘missing’ memoir
social media platform
Govt sets 3-hr deadline for social platforms to take down AI content 'flagged' by it or courts
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date Live Updates
Jana Nayagan: Madras HC allows producers to withdraw case; Vijay-starrer to go to CBFC's revising committee
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Indian techie couple divorce
Techie couple gets divorce after man forces wife to quit job to take care of his ill mother: ‘They emotionally abused her’
New Zealand vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Catch live action from the NZ vs UAE match in Chennai.
New Zealand vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Daniela Amodei
‘Vanishingly small’: Anthropic’s Daniela Amodei downplays AI impact on jobs amid ‘SaaSpocalypse’ fears
Advertisement
Must Read
New Zealand vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
New Zealand vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Catch live action from the NZ vs UAE match in Chennai.
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
T20 World Cup: Bas de Leede exorcises Delhi demons in all-round display as Netherlands cruise past Namibia by 7 wickets
Bas de Leede Netherlands vs Namibia T20 world Cup
‘Vanishingly small’: Anthropic’s Daniela Amodei downplays AI impact on jobs amid ‘SaaSpocalypse’ fears
Daniela Amodei
Nvidia showcases GeForce Now servers in India, full launch of cloud gaming service expected soon
Nvidia GeForce Now
How to block ads on Android phones and tablets
Ads have become an integral part of our lives.
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
Techie couple gets divorce after man forces wife to quit job to take care of his ill mother: ‘They emotionally abused her’
Indian techie couple divorce
‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway
cash truck ambush in Italy
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement