Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 11, 2026: Opposition moves to oust LS Speaker, protests at DU’s Ramjas and more

Opposition parties have submitted a motion seeking the removal of the Lok Sabha Speaker, escalating political tensions in Parliament. The move, aimed at ousting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, comes amid repeated disruptions and disagreements over the functioning of the House.

Two major hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir are set to move ahead following the suspension of certain provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty earlier.

Protests erupted at Delhi University’s Hansraj College after the principal allowed his son’s wedding to be held on campus premises, drawing criticism from students and faculty over misuse of institutional space.

World News

The White House has released a detailed document outlining the scope and provisions of what it described as a landmark bilateral agreement. The US–India trade deal fact sheet highlights commitments on tariffs, market access, and strategic economic cooperation between the two countries.

Demand for artificial intelligence professionals in the UAE has surged, pushing salaries higher even as hiring processes become more stringent. Recruiters report tighter screening and verification norms despite booming opportunities in UAE AI jobs and tech hiring.

Sports News

Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior has responded to online ridicule following links to Chelsea, saying criticism was expected and does not affect his focus on football. His remarks come amid heightened scrutiny around managerial appointments, read more here: Liam Rosenior responding to mockery.

Story continues below this ad

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has heaped praise on young Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calling him the best player he has ever seen. The comments have sparked widespread discussion, as detailed in this report on Jos Buttler’s praise for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Business News

The government has proposed changes to income tax rules that would raise the threshold for mandatory PAN disclosure in high-value transactions such as cash deposits, hotel payments, and property deals. The proposals are outlined in the draft income tax rules on PAN requirements.

Domestic mutual funds are steadily closing the ownership gap with foreign institutional investors in NSE-listed companies, with the difference expected to narrow significantly by the end of 2025. The trend reflects growing domestic participation, as reported in this analysis of domestic MFs narrowing the FII ownership gap.

Education News

IIT Kanpur has received a significant philanthropic contribution from its 1976 alumni batch, aimed at strengthening academic infrastructure and student support. The donation will be worth Rs 13.40 crore.

Story continues below this ad

The CBSE has announced that it will introduce digital screen-based marking for Class 10 and 12 board examinations starting in 2026, a move expected to streamline evaluation and reduce errors.