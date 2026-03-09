Today News Headlines for School Assembly, March 10, 2026: Global crude oil prices at over $100 per barrel, Indian women’s football team update and more

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, March 10, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on March 10. Today’s highlights include the rising share of women borrowers in India’s credit market, government plans for graded social media restrictions for children, and Air India adding extra international flights amid the Iran–Israel conflict, and more.

National News

A recent report shows women borrowers rising at a 14.2% CAGR and emerging as key growth drivers for lenders, highlighting the growing participation of women in India’s credit ecosystem and financial inclusion initiatives.

The Centre is exploring graded age-based restrictions on social media for children as part of efforts to create safer digital environments and regulate online platform access for younger users.