Today News Headlines for School Assembly, March 10, 2026: Global crude oil prices at over $100 per barrel, Indian women’s football team update and more

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, March 10, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on March 10. Today’s highlights include the rising share of women borrowers in India’s credit market, government plans for graded social media restrictions for children, and Air India adding extra international flights amid the Iran–Israel conflict, and more.

National News

A recent report shows women borrowers rising at a 14.2% CAGR and emerging as key growth drivers for lenders, highlighting the growing participation of women in India’s credit ecosystem and financial inclusion initiatives.

The Centre is exploring graded age-based restrictions on social media for children as part of efforts to create safer digital environments and regulate online platform access for younger users.

Amid disruptions caused by the regional conflict, Air India has announced it will operate 78 additional international flights on nine routes from March 10 to accommodate passengers affected by the Iran–Israel war situation.

World News

Global crude prices have surged past $100 per barrel as the Iran conflict escalates, with policymakers noting that oil supply security has become a bigger priority for India than price amid global energy market uncertainty.

In a major political development, Iran has reportedly selected Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ali Khamenei, as the country’s new Supreme Leader, signalling a significant shift in the country’s leadership.

Sports News

After suffering a heavy defeat against Japan, the Indian women’s football team now faces a must-win situation as India need to beat Chinese Taipei to keep their AFC Women’s Asian Cup quarterfinal hopes alive.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and several ex-players have praised India’s performance, saying India deserved the title after their T20 World Cup victory and acknowledging the team’s strong campaign.

Business News

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the recent rise in global crude oil prices is expected to have only a limited impact on India’s inflation, noting that economic measures and buffers are in place to manage price pressures.

Education News

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a 25% reservation for women in Class-III government jobs to strengthen female participation in public sector employment.

Autonomous colleges affiliated with University of Mumbai are preparing to implement the fourth year of undergraduate programmes under the National Education Policy 2020, but surveys show very few students are interested in opting for the additional year.

 

