Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 10, 2026: India-Australia uranium deal, Nitin Gadkari defends E20

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has directed schools and coaching centres to identify and remove books containing objectionable content as part of a wider review of educational material.

India and Australia are expected to finalise a uranium export agreement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, marking a significant step in bilateral cooperation on civil nuclear energy.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that using E20 petrol may reduce vehicle mileage but will not damage engines, addressing concerns over the higher ethanol fuel blend.

World News

A Pakistan K2 Airways cargo aircraft crashed into the Arabian Sea shortly after take-off, with authorities launching an investigation into the cause of the accident.

A major fire broke out at a shoe factory in China’s Fujian province, trapping workers inside and prompting a large-scale rescue operation.

Sports News

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia has been credited with rebuilding the national team through a disciplined approach that prioritised performance over reputation during the FIFA World Cup.

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The India women’s national cricket team will take on England in a one-off Test at Lord’s, with the match expected to provide a major confidence boost ahead of upcoming international assignments.

Business News

India’s flagship rural broadband programme continues to face implementation challenges, with only about 45% of BharatNet’s last-mile internet connections currently active despite extensive infrastructure rollout.

Indian financial markets remained under pressure as the Sensex fell sharply and the rupee weakened amid continuing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, reflecting uncertainty in global markets.

Education News

The latest AISHE data shows that private universities in India have grown by nearly 149%, with Gujarat recording the highest increase, even as government institutions continue to enrol the majority of students.

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The National Council of Educational Research and Training has revised its Class 8 history textbook by modifying references to the Congress’ role during Partition and removing mentions of Adolf Hitler as part of its curriculum update.