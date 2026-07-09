Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 10, 2026: India-Australia uranium deal, Nitin Gadkari defends E20

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, July 10, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 10. Today’s highlights include Jammu and Kashmir’s directive to remove objectionable books from educational institutions, progress on an India–Australia uranium export agreement, and fresh remarks by Nitin Gadkari on E20 fuel. International developments focus on a cargo plane crash in Pakistan and a factory fire in China. Sports news features Belgium’s revival under coach Rudi Garcia and India women’s upcoming Test against England at Lord’s, and more.