Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 10, 2026: Report cards for bureaucrats, Bengal batter Sudip Gharami’s record and more

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 10, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 10, 2026. Developments today include the introduction of performance-based report cards for Union secretaries, restrictions on parliamentary questions related to PM CARES, and shifting global education trends as Indian students look beyond the US, and more.

National News

The Centre has introduced a new performance evaluation framework under which senior bureaucrats will now be assessed based on measurable outcomes rather than file movement. Under the system, Union secretaries will receive individual report cards.

The Prime Minister’s Office has informed the Lok Sabha Secretariat that questions related to PM CARES and defence funds cannot be admitted, citing existing parliamentary rules. The move has triggered debate over transparency and legislative oversight, following the communication on restrictions on questions regarding PM CARES and defence funds.