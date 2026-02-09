Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 10, 2026: Report cards for bureaucrats, Bengal batter Sudip Gharami’s record and more

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 10, 2026: Get important National, International, Sports, Business, and GK current affairs updates curated for students, teachers, and morning assemblies.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 05:42 PM IST
Today's News Headlines for School Assembly, February 10, 2026Today's News Headlines for School Assembly, February 10, 2026
Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 10, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 10, 2026. Developments today include the introduction of performance-based report cards for Union secretaries, restrictions on parliamentary questions related to PM CARES, and shifting global education trends as Indian students look beyond the US, and more.

National News

The Centre has introduced a new performance evaluation framework under which senior bureaucrats will now be assessed based on measurable outcomes rather than file movement. Under the system, Union secretaries will receive individual report cards.

The Prime Minister’s Office has informed the Lok Sabha Secretariat that questions related to PM CARES and defence funds cannot be admitted, citing existing parliamentary rules. The move has triggered debate over transparency and legislative oversight, following the communication on restrictions on questions regarding PM CARES and defence funds.

World News

Indian students are increasingly opting for alternative study destinations as the US loses its status as the default choice for higher education abroad. Rising costs, visa uncertainties, and policy changes have contributed to the trend, with countries such as the UK, Germany, and Australia gaining ground.

Sports News

Bengal batter Sudip Gharami created history in domestic cricket by becoming the first Indian to be dismissed for 299 runs in first-class cricket, a rare and unusual milestone that has drawn attention from across the cricketing world, read more at Sudip Gharami’s 299 dismissal.

The Badminton World Federation has announced major structural changes to its tournament calendar, including an expanded 11-day format for the World Championships and upgrades to the Super 1000 events. The reforms aim to enhance competitiveness and player recovery.

Business News

Benchmark equity indices opened slightly higher in early trade, tracking positive cues from Asian markets and steady global sentiment. Investors remained cautious ahead of key economic data, as markets showed marginal gains in Sensex and Nifty’s early trade movement.

The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar in early trade, gaining 21 paise to reach 90.44, supported by positive market sentiment and easing global pressures, as reported in this update on the rupee’s rise against the dollar.

Education News

The Rajasthan government has announced the establishment of dedicated mental health cells and wellbeing centres for medical students, amid growing concerns over academic pressure and competitive exams such as NEET UG 2026. The initiative is aimed at providing counselling and psychological support, as outlined in this report.

IIT Madras has launched an online BS degree programme in Aeronautics and Space Technology, offering students a new pathway into aerospace studies without requiring JEE Advanced scores. Admissions will be based on JEE Main 2026 performance, according to this announcement on IIT Madras’ online BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology.

 

