Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 10, 2026: Over 200 killed in Lebanon due to Israeli strikes, India engages partners on reopening Hormuz

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, April 10, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on April 10. Today’s developments were dominated by the ongoing West Asia tensions, impacting India’s energy concerns and global ceasefire efforts, while also influencing key business decisions around maritime navigation. Domestically, urban expansion plans in Uttar Pradesh and an airport fire in Mumbai remained in focus, among other news.

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India has flagged concerns over global energy security, with External Affairs Minister highlighting the fragile situation in West Asia and the need for stability amid ongoing tensions. The issue is detailed in the India flags fragile energy situation amid West Asia tensions.

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning a major urban expansion project, proposing ‘Greater Agra’ with 10 new townships named after rivers to boost regional development. The proposal is covered in the Uttar Pradesh plans Greater Agra with 10 river-themed townships.

A fire broke out at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, prompting emergency response measures, though no major casualties have been reported so far. The incident is reported in the fire breaks out at Mumbai International Airport.

World News

The Iran-Israel conflict continues to evolve with ceasefire efforts underway even as fresh strikes in Lebanon and diplomatic talks in Islamabad signal ongoing instability in the region. The developments are detailed in the Iran-Israel ceasefire efforts alongside Lebanon strikes and peace talks.

Bangladesh is set to import 200 broad-gauge railway coaches from India, marking a step forward in bilateral infrastructure cooperation. The move is covered in the Bangladesh to import 200 broad-gauge coaches from India.

Sports News

India’s Ayush Shetty advanced to the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asian Championships after defeating Chi Yu Jen in a strong performance. The match update is available in the Ayush Shetty reaches Asian Championships quarterfinals.

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Former India coach Ravi Shastri has been honoured at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, recognising his contributions to Indian cricket. The recognition is covered in the Ravi Shastri honoured at Wankhede Stadium.

Business News

The Reserve Bank of India is planning to revise guidelines for bank boards, with a focus on strengthening governance and policy oversight. The proposal is outlined in the RBI plans to revise guidelines for bank boards.

Amid speculation over Iran imposing a toll in the Strait of Hormuz, India has reiterated its stance on ensuring free and safe navigation through the crucial waterway. The position is detailed in the India maintains stance on free and safe navigation through Strait of Hormuz.

Education News

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has opened Balvatika admissions for the 2026–27 session across four newly approved schools in Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The update is available in the KVS Balvatika admissions open in four new schools for 2026-27 session.

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The National Medical Commission has directed that medical colleges charge MBBS fees only for four years instead of the entire course duration, aiming to reduce financial burden on students. The directive is covered in the NMC directs medical colleges to charge MBBS fees for four years only.