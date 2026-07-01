Today News Headlines for School Assembly, August 1, 2026: MP moves bill on jailed legislators; China unveils new bullet train

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, August 1, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for August 1. Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 6. Today’s highlights include a proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill concerning legal protections for elected leaders, Cabinet approval for major road infrastructure projects, and an eviction notice issued to the Delhi Gymkhana Club. International developments focus on the US Supreme Court’s birthright citizenship ruling and China’s new high-speed bullet train route, and more.

A private member has introduced a Constitutional Amendment Bill seeking to remove legal protections that prevent the detention of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and Union or state ministers while in office, sparking fresh debate on constitutional safeguards.

The Union Cabinet has approved the Dwarka–Vasant Kunj tunnel in Delhi and the Kanpur–Kabrai highway project to improve road connectivity and ease traffic congestion.

The Centre has issued an eviction notice to the Delhi Gymkhana Club over issues related to the lease and management of the historic institution.

World News

The US Supreme Court’s latest ruling on birthright citizenship could have significant implications for Indian H-1B visa holders and their families living in the United States.

China has unveiled a new 350 kmph bullet train route through the Qinling Mountains, reducing travel time and further expanding the country’s high-speed rail network.

Sports News

The Supreme Court of the United States has upheld state laws banning transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s school sports in Idaho and West Virginia.

Story continues below this ad

Mexico forward Julián Quiñones has emerged as one of the standout performers of the tournament after playing a crucial role in his team’s FIFA World Cup campaign.

A late goal from Erling Haaland helped Norway national football team defeat Ivory Coast and qualify for the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Business News

Small businesses have expressed concern after government agencies launched investigations linked to complaints involving a JSW joint venture, with industry representatives raising questions over the impact on smaller firms.

Education News

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the re-registration deadline until July 15, giving students additional time to complete the admission process.

Story continues below this ad

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has issued important guidelines for candidates applying for NEET PG 2026 ahead of the commencement of the application process.