Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 1, 2026: Italy blocks US base, IndiGo gets new CEO, tennis legend joins BJP

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Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, April 1, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on April 1. Today’s key developments include a major bureaucratic reshuffle approved by the Cabinet and a proposed bill to recognise Amaravati as Andhra Pradesh’s sole capital, and more.
The Union Cabinet has approved a major bureaucratic reshuffle, appointing new secretaries for the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and other key departments. The changes are detailed in the Cabinet approval of new secretaries for I&B and key departments.
Tennis legend Leander Paes has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The announcement comes as Paes gears up for his political journey with the BJP ahead of the polls.
The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill 2026, which proposes Amaravati as the sole capital of the state, is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha. More details are available in the AP Reorganisation Bill 2026 recognising Amaravati as the sole capital.
An airstrike on Iran’s Qeshm Island has reportedly damaged a desalination plant, raising concerns over a worsening water crisis in the region.
Italy has denied the United States permission to use its Sigonella air base in Sicily for operations linked to the West Asia conflict. The diplomatic stance reported in Italy denies the US use of Sigonella base for West Asia operations.
Finland has concluded a unique winter T20 training camp conducted in snowy conditions, highlighting innovative approaches to cricket preparation in extreme climates. The story is detailed in Finland, wraps up winter T20 training camp in the snow.
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has made a strong start at the Candidates 2026 tournament in Cyprus, boosting his prospects in the prestigious chess event. The performance is covered in Praggnanandhaa’s strong start at Candidates 2026 in Cyprus.
The International Air Transport Association chief is set to become the new CEO of IndiGo, marking a major leadership transition for the airline. The development is detailed in the IATA head Willie Walsh to become IndiGo’s new CEO.
Stock markets declined again, falling about 1% at opening, as the ongoing West Asia conflict entered its fifth week and continued to impact investor sentiment. More details are in the Stock markets fall amid prolonged West Asia conflict.
Jamia Millia Islamia has begun the online application process for its Civil Services Coaching Programme, with important dates and eligibility criteria announced. The details are available in the Jamia Millia Islamia begins applications for Civil Services Coaching Programme.
IIT Mandi has outlined expansion plans, aiming to increase its faculty strength to over 350 and student intake to 5,000 by 2027. The announcement is covered in the IIT Mandi expansion plan targeting 350 faculty and 5,000 students by 2027.