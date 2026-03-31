Today News Headlines for School Assembly, April 1, 2026: Italy blocks US base, IndiGo gets new CEO, tennis legend joins BJP

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, April 1, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on April 1. Today’s key developments include a major bureaucratic reshuffle approved by the Cabinet and a proposed bill to recognise Amaravati as Andhra Pradesh’s sole capital, and more.

National News

The Union Cabinet has approved a major bureaucratic reshuffle, appointing new secretaries for the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and other key departments. The changes are detailed in the Cabinet approval of new secretaries for I&B and key departments.

Tennis legend Leander Paes has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The announcement comes as Paes gears up for his political journey with the BJP ahead of the polls.