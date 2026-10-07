Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 8, 2026: Andhra announces drought across 21 districts, Cabinet approves Rs 10,000 crore SME fund

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, October 8, 2026: Here are the top school assembly news headlines. Today’s highlights include Andhra Pradesh has declaring a drought in 21 of its 26 districts following a major rainfall deficit, while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised the repo rate to 5.50% in its first hike since February 2023. On the international stage, Kenya has reported its first Ebola death, Lionel Messi has officially retired from international football, and more.

The Andhra Pradesh government has declared drought in 21 of the state’s 26 districts, with 388 of 688 mandals classified as drought-affected. Of these, 283 have been categorised as severely affected and 105 as moderately affected after the state recorded a 53.4 per cent rainfall deficit between June and August.

Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders headed to Jantar Mantar for a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Around 300 opposition MPs were expected to join the protest, with the leaders demanding Kumar’s resignation.

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The Press Council of India is operating with only half of its sanctioned members, and currently has no working journalist or newspaper editor among its members. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry is yet to formally notify 13 of the 28 members nominated by the Council.

An Amritsar District Consumer Commission has directed payment of Rs 1.06 lakh to a passenger after a flight to Frankfurt was cancelled during the Covid-19 pandemic and a dispute arose over the ticket refund.

World News

Flydubai has sought permission to resume flights to Tel Aviv after an incident involving Indian pilot Smit Machchhar. Israel has so far refused the request, following the reported midair attack on the Indian captain during a flight that was later diverted to Saudi Arabia.

Kenya has reported its first Ebola death after a traveller from the Democratic Republic of Congo died in a Nairobi hospital. Authorities have placed border points on high alert and begun contact tracing to identify people who may have been exposed to the virus.

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Sports News

Lionel Messi ended his international career with a goal and two assists as Argentina defeated Benin 3-0 in Buenos Aires. The 39-year-old leaves the Argentina team as its record appearance-maker and top scorer, with 207 appearances and 126 goals.

Harmanpreet Kaur has quit as captain of the Indian women’s cricket team across all formats. The decision came after India failed to reach the T20 World Cup knockouts for the second consecutive time, although Harmanpreet will continue playing for the national team.

Business News

The Reserve Bank of India has increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent, the first such hike since February 2023. The move is expected to increase borrowing costs and could lead to higher EMIs, while the RBI also raised its FY27 GDP growth forecast to 7.1 per cent.

Cabinet approves Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund: The Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 10,000 crore fund to provide equity support to small and medium enterprises. The fund will focus largely on small and medium manufacturing enterprises, including those operating in industrial clusters in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

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Education News

The National Medical Commission has clarified that medical graduates from Georgia must hold a licence to practise medicine there to be eligible for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination in India. Merely working as a supervised “junior doctor” in Georgia will not meet the requirement.

The University of Colorado Denver is set to establish a degree-granting campus in Hyderabad, with its first student intake expected in August 2027. The campus will initially offer programmes in business, computing, engineering and analytics.