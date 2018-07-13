To release funds, HRD seeks MoU from DU, other varsities

The letter was sent to DU on June 1 and a week’s time given to send the details. As per a source, DU is yet to send the MoU or hold the EC meeting. The letter was sent to DU on June 1 and a week’s time given to send the details. As per a source, DU is yet to send the MoU or hold the EC meeting.

and other central universities have been sent a reminder by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) to send the tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), approved by the Executive Council (EC), urgently. The MoU pertains to the release of funds by the government to varsities, wherein the universities have to state their ways of fund generation, such as fee hike, and the loan they wish to take from the Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA).

The MHRD letter said, “The MoUs prepared earlier were returned to the central universities concerned, with a request to re-send the same after the EC’s approval. Since signing of MoU is linked to release of funds, it is requested that the MoU, duly approved by the EC, may be furnished within a week. In case there is any problem in convening the meeting, the same may be done through circulation.”

The letter was sent to DU on June 1 and a week’s time given to send the details. As per a source, DU is yet to send the MoU or hold the EC meeting. Teachers, meanwhile, are concerned that funds to the university may be affected. They are also opposed to the MoU, which they said will lead to a hike in fee. “This MoU is very problematic as it is a clear step towards privatisation. When we have been getting funds for such a long time, why is the MHRD talking about loans? This is a very dangerous move,” said Rajesh Jha, DU EC member.

In August last year, The Indian Express had reported that central universities and autonomous bodies will have to sign the MoU with the MHRD and the University Grants Commission. The MoU states that varsities will spell out performance parameters; output targets in terms of details of programme of work; and action plan for implementation and monitoring of MoU and others.

The document also mentions that release of funds and loan from HEFA for expansion of infrastructural facilities will depend on the institution’s performance as mentioned in the agreement.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App