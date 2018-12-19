To produce more job creators than job seekers, Manish Sisodia plans new curriculum

Envisioned to be an extension of the Happiness Curriculum, Education Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday announced that ‘Entrepreneurship Curriculum’ will be launched in the upcoming academic year for secondary and senior secondary students in the city’s government schools. The aim is to create an “entrepreneurial mindset” in young people so they become “job creators” and not “job seekers.”

The Happiness Curriculum was launched in July for students from nursery to Class VIII, to encourage mental well-being and “human-centric education”.

During the first convocation of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women on Tuesday, Sisodia announced that entrepreneurship classes will be held for one period of every school day for classes IX-XII. He said: “We train all our focus on preparing for jobs — this is a discourse we need to change. In convocations, we should celebrate people who did not accept big jobs and decided to do something that will generate jobs.”

The need for institutions to produce graduates who will generate jobs had earlier been raised by Sisodia at the convocation of Delhi Technological University last week, where he had called the act of generating jobs “nationalist.” Speaking to The Indian Express, he said: “Our schools only teach students to transfer pre-learnt knowledge, and not to think out of the box. Young people are afraid of being wrong, they have a fear of failure because of which they seek the security of a job. This needs to be done away with. That is one of the primary focus areas of the curriculum.”

The curriculum will not be a skill-based programme and will include components like “personality and communication development” and “professionally inspiring stories”. Its framework is being charted, said officials.

Sisodia added that he has informally identified a team from the education department— which he will formally select within a week. Inputs from domain experts will also be incorporated, Sisodia said.

“Models of entrepreneurship training already exist but they are not for children and are concentrated into shorter periods like two months. I want to extend these over a period of four years by weaving them into our school pedagogy to reshape their orientation and encourage innovation,” said Sisodia. These classes are to be conducted by government school teachers themselves, for which they will receive training, said officials.