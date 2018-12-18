To motivate students to become entrepreneurs, Delhi government schools to get special curriculum

To motivate students to become entrepreneurs, the Delhi government will launch a special curriculum for city schools from next session, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Tuesday. Sisodia said students need to become job providers and this curriculum will train them before they begin college.

“We had launched the ‘happiness curriculum’ in government schools. Now we will launch the entrepreneurship curriculum from the next session onwards for secondary and senior secondary students,” he said at the first convocation of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women. “At such events (convocation) we should also celebrate those students who did not take up jobs and instead chose to provide jobs to others. The definition of patriotism should be extended to those who provide jobs,” he said. Around 1,100 students were awarded degrees at the convocation.

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who is the chancellor of the varsity, congratulated the students and also suggested that entrepreneurs should be supported by the government when they start out. ‘Metro man’ E Sreedharan was the chief guest at the event. He said the future of the country lies in the hands of engineers and technocrats and not politicians.