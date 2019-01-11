To boost admissions, Punjab govt schools to trumpet alumni success

The Punjab Education Department is turning to well-placed alumni from various government schools help boost students’ strength in the new academic session. Admissions for nursery classes in government schools are on, while those for other classes will start in a couple of months. The Education Department has asked all the heads of government schools in the state to identify best-placed students of their respective schools who are working in the field like medical, engineering, defence, civil services and contact them to put their pictures on school websites.

Schools have been instructed to invite such students for annual functions of the schools and to organise alumni meets.

“When people will get to know about such alumni who have achieved big things in their lives after studying from the government schools, they will change their perception about these schools and come forward send their children to these government schools,” said Secretary, Education, Krishan Kumar.

He added: “When private schools can publish the list of the achievers from their schools to make public aware about the standards of their schools then why can’t we do so.”

Sources said that these alumni meet will also give students a window to contribute to their schools in various ways, including in improving infrastructure or giving financial assistance to poor students.