To approve new colleges & universities, AICTE to conduct virtual inspections

Announcing that the scrutiny of documents has started and the list of documents remains the same as previous year. (File) Announcing that the scrutiny of documents has started and the list of documents remains the same as previous year. (File)

After delay of several weeks, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has finally announced a new process which will fast-track the approval process for new colleges and universities.

Owing to the restrictions imposed due to the nationwide lockdown, the council has decided on a novel method for inspections, which are mandatory before securing approval — virtual inspections.

Announcing that the scrutiny of documents has started and the list of documents remains the same as previous year, the council has said a form is now available online for application for the same.

This year, owing to ongoing litigation, there was a delay in releasing the approval process handbook, which is usually done by December for extension of approval, starting new courses, variation in intake and new technical institutions.

Later, the nationwide lockdown affected the process further since the approval process includes visits to new institutes and even surprise visits to existing ones.

Council chairman Anil Sahasrabuddhe said, “AICTE has devised online scrutiny of documents and online institute inspections, using Microsoft Team… without physical visits, for giving approvals to new colleges. I personally think this new method is better because it saves time. The institutes would have to show us their space, building and infrastructure virtually, which would be recorded. Also there is more transparency since we can conduct surprise inspections at any time and verify if what was claimed in terms of infrastructure and otherwise is indeed available”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd