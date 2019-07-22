To adopt DU’s Choice-based credit system: School of open learning to get new system, too

The Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS) in place in Delhi University’s regular colleges since 2015, will also be applicable to the School of Open Learning (SOL) from the current academic session, the university’s Executive Council (EC) decided Sunday.

The move will be applicable to nearly 5 lakh students enrolled in SOL. The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) will also be part of the move. The EC resolved that the “revised curriculum of the undergraduate and postgraduate courses shall also be applicable for School of Open Learning and Non-Collegiate Women Education Board w.e.f academic session 2019-20” and that “the examination scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate shall also be applicable to SOL and NCWEB”.

During Sunday’s meeting, EC member Rajesh Jha said concerns were raised about conducting the SOL examinations under CBCS. He said the EC had decided to set up a committee to determine the modalities: “There will be a committee on the roll out, which will submit a report within a week for a decision in the EC.”

EXPLAINED For SOL, move means shift from annual to semester Under CBCS, students are supposed to opt for core and elective courses, as well as self-enhancement skill courses, for which they get credits. The system provides grades as opposed to marks. It was under attack by DU’s teaching community when it was implemented, for allegedly being hasty and not well thought out. The system also provides for semester-wise grading. So far, SOL has followed the annual mode of examination for undergraduate courses. It remained untouched by various changes brought to DU’s undergraduate courses — whether it was the semester system in 2010 or the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme in 2013, which was subsequently rolled back.

Janmejoy Khuntia, SOL Staff Council Secretary, welcomed the decision “although too late”, but agreed that there were concerns in conducting examinations.

“We have been saying for long that SOL should be made at par with DU’s regular colleges. At least now, they have realised this, even though it is late. However, there are concerns regarding examinations due to the sheer number of students. If exams are to be held in semester mode by the end of the year, we will need time to formulate the syllabus and study material according to CBCS. There isn’t enough time for that,” he said.

Khuntia also said that if CBCS was being implemented, students should finally be allowed to migrate from SOL to regular colleges: “Until now, that possibility did not exist as we were in annual mode, while the regular colleges were in semester mode. But CBCS allows for migration, so that should be made an option.”