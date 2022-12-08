TNTET 2022: Results for Paper 1 declared; here’s how to check

TNTET 2022: The Teachers Recruitment Board on Wednesday released the results and final answer key for Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2022 paper 1. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website– trb.tn.nic.in.

The exams were conducted from October 14 to 19 in two sessions. A total of 1,53,233 candidates appeared for the exam.

TNTET 2022: How to check results for paper 1

Step 1: Visit the official website– trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘examination result with final answer key’

Step 3: Click on the link for result at the bottom of the page

Step 4: Login using your credentials such as registration number and password

Step 5: View the result and download it for future reference

The tentative answer key was released on October 28 and candidates had time till 5:30 m of October 31 to submit objections. A total of 3696 objections were submitted by 1125 candidates for 491 questions. 74 subject experts from various government educational institutions were deputed to examine the objections.

The Board has said that the opinion of the subject experts is final and any further representation on the answer key will not be entertained. The results for remaining papers will be announced later.