TNTET 2022: Paper II admit card released; how to download

TNTET 2022 Admit card: Teacher Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu today released the admit card for TNTET 2022 for paper 2. Applicants can now download the hall ticket from the official website – trb.tn.nic.in

TNTET 2022 will be conducted from February 3 to February 14. TNTET Paper 1 were conducted from October 14 to 19.

TNTET 2022 Admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter required information

Step 4: Click on submit to view admit card

Step 5: Download and take a printout

TNTET 2022 Paper 1 result was announced on December 9, 2022. A total of 1,53,233 candidates had appeared for the exam. The tentative answer key was released on October 28 and candidates had time till 5:30 m of October 31 to submit objections. A total of 3696 objections were submitted by 1125 candidates for 491 questions. 74 subject experts from various government educational institutions were deputed to examine the objections.