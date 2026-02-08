TNPSC postpones Group 2 and 2A mains statewide after technical glitch sparks protests

More than 9,000 candidates who were scheduled to appear for the Group 2 and 2A mains examinations have been affected by the cancellation. The disruption followed complaints of incorrect centre allocation

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 8, 2026 12:28 PM IST
TNPSC Group 2, 2A CandidatesTNPSC has cancelled Group 2 exams 2026 set to be conducted in February (Image via TNPSC website; upscaled with AI)
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Sunday cancelled the Group 2 and Group 2A main examinations that were scheduled to be held today, on February 8, across the state, citing a technical glitch in the allocation of examination centres. According to local media reports, more than 9,000 candidates who were scheduled to appear for the Group 2 and 2A mains examinations have been affected by the cancellation.

The disruption followed complaints of incorrect centre allocation, missing registration numbers, and overcrowding at several venues, particularly in Chennai. The decision was taken hours after confusion and protests were reported at multiple exam centres in Chennai, prompting the commission to first defer the exams in the city and later extend the postponement statewide.

The situation reportedly spiralled out of control at the Arumbakkam and Nandanam examination centres, where candidates claimed their registration numbers were either missing or wrongly mapped. At the Arumbakkam centre, several candidates were informed by officials that their registration details were instead available at the Nandanam centre and that they would have to travel there to write the exam. Candidates protested, stating that shifting centres at the last minute would make it impossible to write the examination properly. The protests spilled onto the roads, affecting traffic movement and causing chaos in the area.

Following these developments, TNPSC initially announced that the Group 2 and 2A exams scheduled for today would be postponed in Chennai alone. However, as similar issues were reported elsewhere, the commission’s chairman later confirmed that the examinations would be postponed across Tamil Nadu. An alternate date, TNPSC said, would be announced soon.

In a separate statement, TNPSC officials clarified that the cancellation was due to a software-related technical error. “About 600 candidates were wrongly allocated exam centres because of a software glitch. In one college, around 1,000 candidates turned up even though arrangements had been made for only 300 candidates,” officials said. More than 9,000 candidates were scheduled to appear for the mains examination, which is being conducted to fill around 1,000 vacancies.

An official notice issued by TNPSC on February 8 stated that candidates who had downloaded their hall tickets and reached the centres would be informed about the revised schedule through SMS and email. The commission also assured candidates that further instructions regarding the rescheduled examination would be communicated shortly.

The TNPSC Group 2 and Group 2A recruitment process is one of the state’s largest competitive examinations, aimed at filling state-government’s administrative and supervisory posts in various departments. A total of 828 vacancies were announced on July 15, 2025, for Group 2 posts such as Assistant Inspector, Junior Employment Officer, Probation Officer, Sub-Registrar Grade II, Special Division Assistant, Assistant Division Officer, and Forester. The Group 2A posts include Senior Inspector, Assistant Inspector, Audit Inspector, Supervisor, Assistant (Level-3), Senior Revenue Inspector, Executive Officer (Level-3), and Lower Level Executive Clerk.

The mains examination, which follows the preliminary test, is a stage in the selection process and is conducted in a descriptive format. With the sudden postponement, candidates have urged TNPSC to ensure better coordination and technical checks before announcing the revised dates, as many had travelled long distances and made logistical arrangements to appear for the exam.

 

