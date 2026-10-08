TNPSC Group 4 Notification 2026: Applications begin for 6,574 posts

The TNPSC Group 4 notification 2026 is available on tnpsc.gov.in for candidates to access (Photo: AI Generated)

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started the application process for the Group 4 Combined Civil Services Examination 2026 on its official website. According to the notification released on October 6, a total of 6,574 tentative vacancies have been announced to be filled under the current recruitment drive.

Eligible candidates can visit the official website of the state commission, tnpsc.gov.in, to register for the exam before November 5, up to 11:59 pm.

The TNPSC Group 4 written examination 2026 will be conducted by the commission on January 10, 2027, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The tentative vacancies cover positions including village administrative officer (VAO), Bill collector, junior assistant, typist, steno typist and forest guard, among others.