TNPSC Group 4 Notification 2026: Applications begin for 6,574 posts

The TNPSC Group 4 written examination 2026 will be conducted by the commission on January 10, 2027, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The selection process will include a written exam followed by document verification and counselling, with no interview for positions notified under Group 4.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiOct 8, 2026 02:25 PM IST
TNPSC Group 4 Notification 2026 out tnpsc.gov.inThe TNPSC Group 4 notification 2026 is available on tnpsc.gov.in for candidates to access (Photo: AI Generated)
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The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started the application process for the Group 4 Combined Civil Services Examination 2026 on its official website. According to the notification released on October 6, a total of 6,574 tentative vacancies have been announced to be filled under the current recruitment drive.

Eligible candidates can visit the official website of the state commission, tnpsc.gov.in, to register for the exam before November 5, up to 11:59 pm.

The TNPSC Group 4 written examination 2026 will be conducted by the commission on January 10, 2027, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The tentative vacancies cover positions including village administrative officer (VAO), Bill collector, junior assistant, typist, steno typist and forest guard, among others.

TNPSC Group 4 exam 2026: Check important dates here

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Candidates can refer to the following table to know about the upcoming events of the TNPSC Group 4 exam 2026.

Last date to apply November 5, 2026 up to 11:59 pm
Application correction window November 9 at 12:01 an to November 11, 2026 up to 11:59 pm
TNPSC Group 4 exam 2026 date January 10, 2027 (from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm)

Registration and examination fee

Candidates who are registering for the first time will be required to pay a one-time registration fee of Rs 150 which will remain valid for next five years.

To appear for the TNPSC Group 4 written examination 2026, candidate will be required to pay an exam fee for Rs 100, during online application. Eligible candidates from exempted categories are not required to pay the fee.

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The selection process will include a written examination followed by document verification and counselling, with no interview for positions notified under Group 4. During the selection, the commission will follow the reservation rules for set for reserved categories, under which 15% posts are reserved for SC, 3% for SCA and 1% for ST candidates.

Candidates applying for the exam can visit the above-mentioned portal to download the detailed notification to check post-wise vacancies, eligibility criteria, syllabus, examination pattern, fee and reservation details before submitting the application.

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