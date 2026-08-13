TNPSC Group 2 services 2026 application starts at tnpsc.gov.in for 821 vacancies ; check registration schedule

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started the application process for the Combined Civil Services Examination Group II and Group IIA services on its official website. As per the notification number 07/26 released on Wednesday, the commission has announced a total of 821 vacancies distributed across various departments and services under the Tamil Nadu government. The application window is currently active for eligible candidates to submit their applications and will be closed by 11:59 pm on September 9.
Candidates are required to complete their application process online at the official TNPSC portal – tnpsc.gov.in before the prescribed deadline. Those who do not already have a One Time Registration (OTR) account will need to complete the registration process before proceeding with the exam application form.
According to the TNPSC Group II notification 2026, the first stage of the selection process, i.e. the preliminary examination, will be conducted on November 1 in a single shift, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The application fee for the preliminary examination is Rs 100, while for the main examination, candidates are entitled to pay an application fee of Rs 150. Applicants will be required to enter their personal, educational, and other required details carefully and upload the documents specified in the notification.
TNPSC Group 2 Registration 2026: Important dates
As the application process has commenced for the TNPSC Group II services, candidates can refer to the following table to know the important dates relevant to the prelims exam. The date for the main examination events will be announced by the commission in due course.
|Notification Release Date
|August 11, 2026
|Application Start Date
|August 11, 2026
|Last date to apply
|September 9, 2026
|Dates for Application correction window
|September 13 to September 15, 2026
With the preliminary examination scheduled for November 1, the commission is expected to release the admit card in the last week of October 2026 on the above-mentioned website. Candidates applying for the TNPSC Group II services should regularly check the official website for the latest announcements.