TNPSC Group 2 services 2026 application starts at tnpsc.gov.in for 821 vacancies ; check registration schedule

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started the application process for the Combined Civil Services Examination Group II and Group IIA services on its official website. As per the notification number 07/26 released on Wednesday, the commission has announced a total of 821 vacancies distributed across various departments and services under the Tamil Nadu government. The application window is currently active for eligible candidates to submit their applications and will be closed by 11:59 pm on September 9.

Candidates are required to complete their application process online at the official TNPSC portal – tnpsc.gov.in before the prescribed deadline. Those who do not already have a One Time Registration (OTR) account will need to complete the registration process before proceeding with the exam application form.