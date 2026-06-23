TNPSC Group 1 notification 2026: Applications process to start on June 30

TNPSC has announced 26 vacancies for Deputy Collector, Assistant Commissioner and other posts, with the preliminary exam set for September 6, 2026.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 05:04 PM IST
TNPSC releases Group 1 Notification 2026 for Deputy Collector and other posts.TNPSC releases Group 1 Notification 2026 for Deputy Collector and other posts. (image: ai generated)
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The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Group 1 notification 2026 (Notification No. 05/2026, Advertisement No. 736) on June 23, inviting applications for the Combined Civil Services Examination – I (Group I Services). The notification announces a total of 26 vacancies for posts including Deputy Collector, Assistant Commissioner, and others.

The TNPSC preliminary examination will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Chennai examination centre, with the Main Examination also conducted exclusively in Chennai.

Eligibility

Candidates must hold a degree from a recognised university. The exam pattern for Prelims consists of General Studies (Degree Standard) with 175 questions worth 250 marks, plus an Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (SSLC Standard) with 25 questions worth 50 marks. The base age limit for general candidates is 21–34 years, with a 3-year relaxation for BC/MBC candidates and a 5-year relaxation for SC/SC(A)/ST candidates.

Proficiency in Tamil is mandatory; this requirement is satisfied if the candidate has passed SSLC, HSC, or degree examinations with Tamil as a subject, studied in Tamil medium, or cleared TNPSC’s Second Class Language Test in Tamil. A Tamil Eligibility Test also forms Paper I of the Main Examination.

Selection Process and Fee

Selection follows three stages: a preliminary examination (objective screening test), a main examination (four descriptive papers), and an interview worth 100 marks. The prelims exam fee is Rs 100, and the main exam fee for shortlisted candidates is Rs 200. SC/ST candidates, persons with benchmark disabilities, and destitute widows are fully exempt from fees, while BC/BCM/MBC/DC candidates get three fee waivers and ex-servicemen get two.

Important dates

Event  Date
Notification date  June 23
Online application begins  June 30
Last date for online application  July 29
Correction window  August 2 to August 4
Preliminary Examination  September 6

All TNPSC Group 1 posts carry Pay Level 22 of the Tamil Nadu Government Pay Matrix, making it one of the state’s most prestigious civil service recruitment drives. Candidates are advised to download the full notification PDF from tnpsc.gov.in before applying.

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