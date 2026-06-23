TNPSC Group 1 notification 2026: Applications process to start on June 30

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Group 1 notification 2026 (Notification No. 05/2026, Advertisement No. 736) on June 23, inviting applications for the Combined Civil Services Examination – I (Group I Services). The notification announces a total of 26 vacancies for posts including Deputy Collector, Assistant Commissioner, and others.
The TNPSC preliminary examination will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Chennai examination centre, with the Main Examination also conducted exclusively in Chennai.
Candidates must hold a degree from a recognised university. The exam pattern for Prelims consists of General Studies (Degree Standard) with 175 questions worth 250 marks, plus an Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (SSLC Standard) with 25 questions worth 50 marks. The base age limit for general candidates is 21–34 years, with a 3-year relaxation for BC/MBC candidates and a 5-year relaxation for SC/SC(A)/ST candidates.
Proficiency in Tamil is mandatory; this requirement is satisfied if the candidate has passed SSLC, HSC, or degree examinations with Tamil as a subject, studied in Tamil medium, or cleared TNPSC’s Second Class Language Test in Tamil. A Tamil Eligibility Test also forms Paper I of the Main Examination.
Selection follows three stages: a preliminary examination (objective screening test), a main examination (four descriptive papers), and an interview worth 100 marks. The prelims exam fee is Rs 100, and the main exam fee for shortlisted candidates is Rs 200. SC/ST candidates, persons with benchmark disabilities, and destitute widows are fully exempt from fees, while BC/BCM/MBC/DC candidates get three fee waivers and ex-servicemen get two.
|Event
|Date
|Notification date
|June 23
|Online application begins
|June 30
|Last date for online application
|July 29
|Correction window
|August 2 to August 4
|Preliminary Examination
|September 6
All TNPSC Group 1 posts carry Pay Level 22 of the Tamil Nadu Government Pay Matrix, making it one of the state’s most prestigious civil service recruitment drives. Candidates are advised to download the full notification PDF from tnpsc.gov.in before applying.