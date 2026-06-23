TNPSC Group 1 notification 2026: Applications process to start on June 30

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Group 1 notification 2026 (Notification No. 05/2026, Advertisement No. 736) on June 23, inviting applications for the Combined Civil Services Examination – I (Group I Services). The notification announces a total of 26 vacancies for posts including Deputy Collector, Assistant Commissioner, and others.

The TNPSC preliminary examination will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Chennai examination centre, with the Main Examination also conducted exclusively in Chennai.

Eligibility

Candidates must hold a degree from a recognised university. The exam pattern for Prelims consists of General Studies (Degree Standard) with 175 questions worth 250 marks, plus an Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (SSLC Standard) with 25 questions worth 50 marks. The base age limit for general candidates is 21–34 years, with a 3-year relaxation for BC/MBC candidates and a 5-year relaxation for SC/SC(A)/ST candidates.