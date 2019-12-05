TNOU TEE December 2019 admit cards released, direct link to download

Students will require to enter their enrollment number to download their admit cards. (Representational Image) Students will require to enter their enrollment number to download their admit cards. (Representational Image)

TNOU TEE December 2019 admit cards: The Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) has released the hall ticket for the term-end examination to be held in December. Candidates who will take the examination, can download their admit cards from the official website-http://www.tnou.ac.in

Students will require to enter their enrollment number to download their admit cards. Students will have to bring a print out of their hall tickets to the exam hall. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without a valid TNOU TEE hall ticket.

TNOU TEE December 2019 admit cards: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website-http://www.tnou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Hall ticket’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Step 4: On the page that opens, click on the link that says, ‘Term end exam December 2019’

Step 5: Enter the enrollment number and click on submit.

Step 6: The admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check the details and download the admit cards for future reference.

The time table for Term End Examination (TEE) for various courses is available on the official website. The exams will begin from December 7, 2019 onwards. Along with the time table, the website has also released the instructions that are to be followed by the candidates who are appearing for the examination. Students must read the important instructions before appearing for the exam.

