TNEA Rank List 2026 on July 1: Where and how to check merit list

Last year there were 400 college in the counselling process (Image generated by AI/ representative)

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, will release the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 rank list on July 1. The merit list will be issued through the official website at tneaonline.org. The rank list, originally scheduled for June 29, was postponed after the state extended the certificate verification deadline to accommodate students affected by the delay in CBSE Class 12 revaluation results.

The TNEA rank list is prepared on the basis of candidates’ Class 12 marks after applying the prescribed normalisation process. It determines the order in which students will participate in the online counselling process for admission to BE and BTech programmes offered by government, government-aided, constituent and participating self-financing engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu.