TNEA Rank List 2026 on July 1: Where and how to check merit list

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, will release the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 rank list on July 1. The merit list will be issued through the official website at tneaonline.org. The rank list, originally scheduled for June 29, was postponed after the state extended the certificate verification deadline to accommodate students affected by the delay in CBSE Class 12 revaluation results.
The TNEA rank list is prepared on the basis of candidates’ Class 12 marks after applying the prescribed normalisation process. It determines the order in which students will participate in the online counselling process for admission to BE and BTech programmes offered by government, government-aided, constituent and participating self-financing engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu.
Step 1. Visit the official website at tneaonline.org.
Step 2. Click on the TNEA 2026 Rank List link on the homepage.
Step 3. Log in using your registered email ID/application number and password.
Step 4. View your rank and other admission details.
Step 5. Download and save the rank list for future reference.
Following the publication of the merit list, DoTE is expected to release the detailed counselling schedule. Candidates will first be allowed to raise grievances, if any, regarding their rank. After the grievance redressal process concludes, online counselling will begin with choice filling, where candidates can enter their preferred colleges and branches in order of priority. Seats will then be allotted based on the candidate’s rank, reservation category, preferences and seat availability.
Candidates allotted seats will have to confirm their admission within the stipulated timeline by accepting the allotment, paying the required fees and reporting to the allotted institution with the necessary documents. The complete counselling calendar is expected to be released along with or shortly after the publication of the rank list.