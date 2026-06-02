TNEA Registration 2026 Extended: DoTE extends deadline till June 5

DoTE Chennai Extends Registration Deadline: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Chennai, has extended the registration deadline for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA). The last date to register is June 5. Candidates who wish to take admission to BTech courses in government and non-government colleges can fill out the form. The application form is available on their official website, tneaonline.org, and dte.tn.gov.in.
The process for TNEA is fully online, and it consists of registration, fee payment, filling of choices, seat allotment, and seat confirmation. As per the notice circulated by DoTE, the counselling dates of TNEA will be declared later after it is approved by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).
The important dates of the TNEA admission process are:
|Events
|Dates
|Last date to upload documents
|June 6
|Assigning a random number
|June 10
|Verification of Certificate at TFC (Online process)
|June 8 to June 20
|Announcement of the rank list
|June 29
|Grivenances redressal facility
|June 30 to July 4
As per official data, till now, 2,81,502 candidates have registered for the TNEA 2026, out of which 2,17,627 candidates have completed the process of fee payment. Whereas, 1,84,053 candidates have completed the process of uploading certificates.
Candidates who come from the Scheduled caste (SC) have to pay a registration fee of Rs 250, while candidates who belong to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) are required to pay Rs 500 as registration fees.
For students who have studied in government schools, the Tamil Nadu government will cover the expenses of candidates who are opting for admission in professional courses under the 7.5 reservation criteria. The government will pay all expenses, including tuition, hostel, and development fees. To get the tuition fee concession, candidates must submit proof that they studied in government schools and details from classes 6 to 12.
Last year, there were more than 400 colleges in the counselling process. A total of 2,54,585 seats were offered across all these colleges. For BTech admission, more than 2 Lakh engineering seats are available across the 400 colleges that are affiliated with Anna University in Tamil Nadu.