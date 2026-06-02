TNEA Registration 2026 Extended: DoTE extends deadline till June 5

Last year there were 400 college in the counselling process (Image generated by AI/ representative)

DoTE Chennai Extends Registration Deadline: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Chennai, has extended the registration deadline for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA). The last date to register is June 5. Candidates who wish to take admission to BTech courses in government and non-government colleges can fill out the form. The application form is available on their official website, tneaonline.org, and dte.tn.gov.in.

The process for TNEA is fully online, and it consists of registration, fee payment, filling of choices, seat allotment, and seat confirmation. As per the notice circulated by DoTE, the counselling dates of TNEA will be declared later after it is approved by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).