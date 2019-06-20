TNEA rank list: What does 10 digit random number mean?

TNEA 2019: From this year onwards, the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu will allot randomly assigned 10 digit unique numbers to candidates in order to break ties. If two candidates have the same score, then the standard tie-resolving criteria will be followed. If the tie still continues then the TN engineering admissions (TNEA) committee will generate a random 10 digit number.

This number has already been generated and sent to all candidates via SMS. In order to omit any biases, as per the TNEA Committee, the number is generated by a computer without assessing any sort of information about the candidates.

As per the official notification, the random numbers have been sent to the candidates on their registered mobile numbers. The student having the biggest number will get preference over the others. This method of sheer chance has been adopted as the last leg of the admission process. The first preference is given to sheer merit or the marks obtained by a candidate in the 200-marks test.

The tie-resolving criteria include –

— Marks obtained in mathematics

— Marks obtained in Physics

— Marks obtained in optional subject

— Date of birth

— Random number

In case a tie is resolved at any stages of above-mentioned steps, the candidate with a higher score or older in age will get preference.

There are about 501 colleges in Tamil Nadu and about 1.5 lakh seats. A total of 1,32,442 students have registered for the seats. In 2018, a total of 1,59,631 students had registered while in 2019, the number was down at 1.40 lakh candidates.