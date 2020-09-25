TNEA rank list for admission to engineering colleges today: Here’s what’s next

TNEA rank list, counselling schedule at tneaonline.org (Representational image)

TNEA rank list 2020: The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu is likely to release the rank list for TN engineering admissions (TNEA) today at its official website, tneaonline.org. All the students will be given ranks based on merit. Candidates will then have to participate in the counselling process. As per the official schedule, counselling will first start for differently-abled candidates and the ex-servicemen, and sports quota counselling will take place.

Students will have to fill in choice, based on choice and merit, allotment list will be released. If a student wishes to take admission in the allotted course or college, they will have to pay a fee and book their seats. The residue seats will be moved in the next counselling round. In case a student fails to book a seat, they will be allotted seats in other rounds.

In case, if two students have secured the same marks then the first preference will be given to the candidates who have obtained higher marks in Mathematics followed by physics. In case the tie continues then the student who has obtained higher marks in the optional subjects will be given preference. As a last resort to break the tie, students who are elder will be given preference.

In case a tie still persists, the department had last year brought a new rule of allotting random numbers to students. This number has already been generated and sent to all candidates via SMS. In order to omit any biases, as per the TNEA committee, the number is generated by a computer without assessing any sort of information about the candidates. The student having the biggest number will get preference over the others, as per rules.

TNEA rank list 2020: Documents needed

Admit card

Prove of nationality

Voters id card

Aadhaar id

NEET UG mark sheet

A copy of the online application form

HSC (Class 12) mark sheet

SSC (Class 10) mark sheet

Health certificate

There are about 501 colleges in Tamil Nadu and about 2.49 lakh seats across the state. Last year, a lot of engineering seats went vacant. As reported by The Indian Express then, only 83,296 seats against the allotted 1,72,940 seats could be filled.

