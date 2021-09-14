TNEA rank list 2021 released, here’s how to check

September 14, 2021 12:30:26 pm
The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) rank list 2021 today. Registered candidates can check and download the rank list at the official website tneaonline.org.
Candidates have to log in to the portal using their registered email addresses and password to access the TNEA rank list.
Steps to check TNEA Rank List 2021:
Step 1: Visit the official website tneaonline.org
Step 2: Go to the login tab and enter registered email addresses and password
Step 3: The TNEA rank list will appear on the screen
Step 4: Download and check status.
Candidates will now have to participate in the counselling process. As per the official schedule, counselling will first start for differently-abled candidates and ex-servicemen, and sports quota counselling will take place.
Students will have to fill in choice, based on choice and merit, allotment list will be released. If a student wishes to take admission in the allotted course or college, they will have to pay a fee and book their seats. The residue seats will be moved in the next counselling round. In case a student fails to book a seat, they will be allotted seats in other rounds.
The tentative allotment list will be released after the rank list. Students will have to confirm the allotment option of the final institution.
