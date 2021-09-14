TNEA rank list 2021 released, here’s how to check

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) rank list 2021 today. Registered candidates can check and download the rank list at the official website tneaonline.org.

Candidates have to log in to the portal using their registered email addresses and password to access the TNEA rank list.

Steps to check TNEA Rank List 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website tneaonline.org

Step 2: Go to the login tab and enter registered email addresses and password

Step 3: The TNEA rank list will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and check status.

Candidates will now have to participate in the counselling process. As per the official schedule, counselling will first start for differently-abled candidates and ex-servicemen, and sports quota counselling will take place.