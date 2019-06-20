TNEA rank list 2019 to release today by Anna University

TNEA 2019: The rank list for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2019 will be released today by the Anna University. As per a release from the Department of Public Relations, the rank list will be on the official website — tneaonline.in. In case of any queries, the students can call 044-22351014 or 044-22351015. The TNEA rank list will be available till June 23. The date for counselling would be announced later.

According to an earlier schedule, the rank list was supposed to be released on Monday. The release has been delayed as the certificate verification process was extended by a day.

The online registration process for the counselling began from May 2 and ended on May 31, 2019. The selection of the students for admission to colleges under Anna University will be done on the basis of TNEA counselling. The counselling process is being conducted for around 2.49 lakh seats in 502 colleges in the state.

The seats in the engineering colleges will be allotted on the based of merit. In case, if two students have secured the same marks then the first preference will be given to the candidates who have obtained higher marks in Mathematics followed by physics. In case the tie continues then the student who has obtained higher marks in the optional subjects will be given preference. As a last resort to break the tie, students who are elder will be given preference.

TNEA 2019: Documents required

The candidates need to verify these following documents at time of counselling:

Admit card

Prove of nationality

Voters id card

Aadhaar id

NEET UG mark sheet

A copy of the online application form

HSC (Class 12) mark sheet

SSC (Class 10) mark sheet

Health certificate

Candidates applying for admission must be a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu. This means that the applicant should have passed Class 8 to 12 from the state.