TNEA random number 2021 released by DTE Tamil Nadu, check here

Directorate of Technical Education DoTE, Tamil Nadu today released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2021 random number on its official website, tneaonline.org.

Since 2019, the DTE has started alloting randomly assigned 10 digit unique numbers to candidates in order to break ties. If two candidates have the same score, then the standard tie-resolving criteria will be followed. If the tie still continues then the TN engineering admissions (TNEA) committee will generate a random 10 digit number.

This number has already been generated and sent to all candidates via SMS. In avoid any biases, as per the TNEA Committee, the number is generated by a computer without assessing any sort of information about the candidates.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2021 registration has been closed. However, candidates can make the payment to their registered application until August 27, 5pm. The applicants who has completed the registration and made payment can login and check your certificate verification status. If you have any questions please reach out to near by TFC or contact us via phone or email address provided in our website.