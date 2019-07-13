TNEA Counselling round one result declared: How to check, what next?

TNEA counselling round one result 2019: The Anna University – institute responsible for conducting admissions and counselling, has released the result for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) at its official website, tneaonline.in. The counselling began from June 25, 2019. Those who qualify are eligible for admission at Anna University, Annamalai University and other state-based colleges.

The next result will be published on July 18 followed by round three and four on July 23 and 28 respectively. In the first round, colleges have been allotted to a total of 6740 candidates. If a candidate wished to take up the seat, they will have to undergo document verification and book their seat by paying a fee.

TNEA counselling 2019: What does 10 digit random number mean and how will it your admissions?

TNEA counselling round one result 2019: Documents needed

— Class 10 mark sheet

— Class 12, 11 mark sheets (or equivalent)

— HSC hall ticket (class 12 admit card)

— Transfer certificate

— Community certificate

— Nativity certificate

— First graduate or first graduate joint declaration certificate

— Reservation certificate, as applicable

Meanwhile, candidates can lock-in choices for the second round fo allotment and make the initial payment for the third round beginning today – July 13. The choice locking or the process of selecting college and courses of choice will be ending on July 15 for the second allotment and for the third allotment the last date to pay fee is July 17, 2019. The counselling process is being conducted for around 2.49 lakh seats in 502 colleges in the state.