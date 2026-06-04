TNEA 2026: AICTE yet to approve counselling dates for Tamil Nadu engineering admissions

Nearly three lakh students have registered for engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu, even as the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is yet to approve counselling dates for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2026 (TNEA 2026).
A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) under the Higher Education Department said that as of June 3, a total of 2,95,080 students have registered for engineering admissions in the state. The last date for enrollment is June 5.
The number of registrations is expected to cross the three lakh mark, higher than the previous year. This is partly due to the postponement of NEET following reported irregularities, which is likely to push more students toward engineering courses.
TNEA 2026 is conducted entirely online and covers the full admissions pipeline, including registration, fee payment, choice filling, seat allotment, and confirmation. Engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu are conducted purely on the basis of Class 12 board examination marks, with no entrance test requirement.
While AICTE approval for counselling dates is still pending, sources within the DOTE indicated that counselling is expected to begin in the second week of July, so that first-year students can commence their academic year from September 2026.
The AICTE’s approval is a procedural requirement before the state can formally announce and begin the counselling schedule. The delay has not affected registrations, which have continued to rise in the run-up to the June 5 deadline.
Tamil Nadu’s engineering admissions process is among the largest state-level technical admission exercises in the country. The purely marks-based system, which does away with a separate entrance examination, has historically ensured broader participation from students across economic and geographic backgrounds within the state.
Candidates who have completed their registration are advised to keep track of official announcements on the DOTE website for counselling schedule updates once AICTE approval comes through.