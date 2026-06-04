TNEA 2026: AICTE yet to approve counselling dates for Tamil Nadu engineering admissions

Nearly three lakh students have registered for engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu, even as the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is yet to approve counselling dates for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2026 (TNEA 2026).

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) under the Higher Education Department said that as of June 3, a total of 2,95,080 students have registered for engineering admissions in the state. The last date for enrollment is June 5.

The number of registrations is expected to cross the three lakh mark, higher than the previous year. This is partly due to the postponement of NEET following reported irregularities, which is likely to push more students toward engineering courses.