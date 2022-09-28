TNEA Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional allotment result released

TNEA Round 2 Counselling Result 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu today released the result for counselling round 2 provisional allotment today i.e. September 28. Candidates can check and download their seat allotment result by visiting the official website–tneaonline.org.

The round two of choice filling concluded on September 27.

TNEA Round 2 Counselling Result 2022: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of TNEA- tneaonline.org

Step 2: Tap on the link for round 2 provisional seat allotment list.

Step 3: A document with a list of eligible candidates will show on the display.

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the result for future use and reference.

After the release of the provisional allotment, candidates will be required to submit their acceptance of the allotted seat and their documents by September 29, till 5 pm. Furthermore, the allotment of the candidates who accepted their seats will be announced by the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) are conducted by the government of Tamil Nadu, for admissions in the engineering colleges in the state. TNEA is a completely online process, everything including registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation, everything is done online.