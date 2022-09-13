scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

TNEA Counselling 2022: Round 1 provisional allotment result today: Know steps to check

TNEA Round 1 Counselling Result 2022: Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their seat allotment result by visiting the official website–tneaonline.org.

TNEA Counselling 2022Once the provisional allotment releases, candidates will be required to submit their acceptance of the allotted seat and their documents by September 14, till 5 PM. (Representational image/ Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

TNEA Round 1 Counselling Result 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu will release the result for counselling round 1 provisional allotment today i.e. September 13. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their seat allotment result by visiting the official website–tneaonline.org.

Only the candidates falling in-between the rank 1 to 14,524 are eligible to participate in the round 1 counselling.

TNEA Round 1 Counselling Result 2022: Steps to check 

Step 1: Go to the official website of TNEA- tneaonline.org

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Step 2: Tap on the link for round 1 provisional seat allotment list.

Step 3: A document with a list of eligible candidates will show on the display.

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the result for future use and reference.

Also Read |OJEE Counselling 2022 Registration process begins: Check how to apply

After the release of provisional allotment, candidates will be required to submit their acceptance of the allotted seat and their documents by September 14, till 5 PM. Furthermore, the allotment of the candidates who accepted their seats will be announced by the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu. The joining and reporting date for these candidates at TNEA facilitation center is from September 15 to September 22.

Advertisement

Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the first counselling round will be able to submit applications for TNEA Round 2 Counselling 2022 from September 25, 10 a.m. onwards.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 11:31:11 am
Next Story

Diabetes and silent heart attacks: Understanding the link

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Squid Game wins big at Emmy Awards; here's the full list of winners

Squid Game wins big at Emmy Awards; here's the full list of winners

Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Premium
India to host G-20 summit in New Delhi in 2023

India to host G-20 summit in New Delhi in 2023

5 reasons why young people should get a Covid booster shot

5 reasons why young people should get a Covid booster shot

States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

Premium
How US Open champ Carlos Alcaraz turns defence into offence

How US Open champ Carlos Alcaraz turns defence into offence

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

Premium
'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'
Jairam Thakur interview

'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'

Air India fleet to rise by 25%, premium economy on cards

Air India fleet to rise by 25%, premium economy on cards

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement