TNEA Counselling 2022: Round 1 provisional allotment result today: Know steps to check

TNEA Round 1 Counselling Result 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu will release the result for counselling round 1 provisional allotment today i.e. September 13. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their seat allotment result by visiting the official website–tneaonline.org.

Only the candidates falling in-between the rank 1 to 14,524 are eligible to participate in the round 1 counselling.

TNEA Round 1 Counselling Result 2022: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of TNEA- tneaonline.org

Step 2: Tap on the link for round 1 provisional seat allotment list.

Step 3: A document with a list of eligible candidates will show on the display.

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the result for future use and reference.

After the release of provisional allotment, candidates will be required to submit their acceptance of the allotted seat and their documents by September 14, till 5 PM. Furthermore, the allotment of the candidates who accepted their seats will be announced by the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu. The joining and reporting date for these candidates at TNEA facilitation center is from September 15 to September 22.

Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the first counselling round will be able to submit applications for TNEA Round 2 Counselling 2022 from September 25, 10 a.m. onwards.