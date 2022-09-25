TNEA Counselling 2022: Choice filling for round 2 begins; check how to apply

TNEA Counselling 2022: The Government of Tamil Nadu today started the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA 2022) choice filling process for round 2. All the candidates who are eligible for the second round of counselling can fill in their choices at the official website — tneaonline.org.

According to the official schedule, the round two of choice filling will conclude on September 27.

TNEA Counselling 2022: How to fill choices for round 2:

Step 1: Go to the official website — tneaonline.org

Step 2: Click on the login button/tab on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your details such email address and password

Step 4: Fill in your choices, cross check and submit

Step 5: Download and save the form for future reference

After the candidates have filled in their choices, TNEA will release a provisional allotment list of candidates according to their merit. Once that is done, candidates will have to report and join at the TNEA facilitation centre. The allotment of seats will be announced by the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, TNEA will be closing the window for provisional allotment released for upward opted candidates for round one of counselling.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) are conducted by the government of Tamil Nadu, for admissions in the engineering colleges in the state. TNEA is a completely online process, everything including registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation, everything is done online.