scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

TNEA Counselling 2022: Choice filling for round 2 begins; check how to apply

TNEA Counselling 2022: All the candidates who are eligible for the second round of counselling can fill in their choices at the official website — tneaonline.org — before September 27.

TNEA Counselling 2022, TNEA, tamil naduTNEA Counselling 2022: The round 2 of choice filling will conclude on September 27 at 5 pm. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon/ Representative Image)

TNEA Counselling 2022: The Government of Tamil Nadu today started the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA 2022) choice filling process for round 2. All the candidates who are eligible for the second round of counselling can fill in their choices at the official website — tneaonline.org.

According to the official schedule, the round two of choice filling will conclude on September 27.

Read |JoSAA Counselling 2022: Why you should opt for BTech at IIT Kanpur; professors explain

TNEA Counselling 2022: How to fill choices for round 2:

Step 1: Go to the official website — tneaonline.org

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?Premium
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerousPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerous

Step 2: Click on the login button/tab on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your details such email address and password

Step 4: Fill in your choices, cross check and submit

Step 5: Download and save the form for future reference

After the candidates have filled in their choices, TNEA will release a provisional allotment list of candidates according to their merit. Once that is done, candidates will have to report and join at the TNEA facilitation centre. The allotment of seats will be announced by the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu.

Read |JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 4 registration begins today; check how to apply

Meanwhile, TNEA will be closing the window for provisional allotment released for upward opted candidates for round one of counselling.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) are conducted by the government of Tamil Nadu, for admissions in the engineering colleges in the state. TNEA is a completely online process, everything including registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation, everything is done online.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-09-2022 at 03:11:03 pm
Next Story

Chup box office collection Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan’s film sees a slight but ‘healthy’ drop, here is how much it earned

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement