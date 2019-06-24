TNEA counselling 2019 to begin tomorrow: Check schedule, documents needed

TNEA counselling 2019: The counselling process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2019 will begin from June 25 (Tuesday), 2019. Candidates seeking admission in BE, BTech degree in government/government-aided colleges, university departments and constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University and other state-based colleges need to participate in these sessions.

The schedule for the same has been released on the official websites, tneaonline.in or tndte.gov.in. The counsellings will begin for PwD category candidates first followed by vocational courses.

The first physical counselling session will begin for the differently-abled people (PwD) from June 25 (Tuesday). The counselling will be held through two sessions — morning (from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm) and afternoon (1:30 to 4:30 pm). The first session will be for candidates from 1-80 rank and second for 81-138 rank holders under the category. Multiple sessions will be held on June 26 and 27. On June 26, rank holders till 950 and on June 27, students till rank 1650.

Counselling for vocational streams will also begin from June 26 and will conclude on June 28. It will be held at Central Polytechnic College (Integrated Workshop), Taramani, Chennai. As many as seven counselling sessions will be conducted each day – beginning from 9:30 am and ending at 5:30 pm.

The wards of ex-servicemen have to appear on June 26 for counselling while for sportspersons on June 27.

TNEA 2019: Documents needed

Candidates need to carry these documents along with them to their counselling venue –

— Class 10 mark sheet

— Class 12, 11 mark sheets (or equivalent)

— HSC hall ticket (class 12 admit card)

— Transfer certificate

— Community certificate

— Nativity certificate

— First graduate or first graduate joint declaration certificate

— Reservation certificate, as applicable

The applicants will be grouped based on their rank and each group of applicants will be allowed to participate in counselling according to their turn. After the final allotment, the applicant has to report to the respective college for admission on or before the last date specified in the provisional allotment order. The applicant shall remit the remaining fee (deducting the initial deposit paid to TNEA) at the time of admission in the college.

The counselling process is being conducted for around 2.49 lakh seats in 502 colleges in the state. The seats in the engineering colleges will be allotted on the based of merit. In case, if two students have secured the same marks then the first preference will be given to the candidates who have obtained higher marks in mathematics followed by physics. In case the tie continues, then the student who has obtained higher marks in the optional subjects will be given preference. As a last resort to break the tie, students who are elder will be given preference. further this year, a 10-digit-random number allotment was launched. Read more about what is 10 digit number and how will it impact the rank?