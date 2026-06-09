TNEA 2026: Tamil Nadu records highest-ever enrollment with 3.02 lakh registrations

TNEA has had the highest number of registrations in 2025, over 3.02 lakh. (image: ai generated)

Tamil Nadu has recorded its highest-ever enrollment for engineering admissions, with 3,02,373 students registering for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026, a senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) said on Tuesday.

The figure surpasses the previous record of 3,01,026 registrations set in 2025, which was itself considered the highest at the time. In 2024, the enrollment stood at 2,49,918, making this year’s figure a significant jump over the two-year period.

The registration window for engineering admissions under the Higher Education Department was open for one month, from May 6. The rise in enrollment is partly attributed to the postponement of NEET following reported irregularities, which is expected to have redirected a section of medical aspirants toward engineering courses.