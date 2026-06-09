TNEA 2026: Tamil Nadu records highest-ever enrollment with 3.02 lakh registrations

Tamil Nadu has recorded its highest-ever enrollment for engineering admissions, with 3,02,373 students registering for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026, a senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) said on Tuesday.
The figure surpasses the previous record of 3,01,026 registrations set in 2025, which was itself considered the highest at the time. In 2024, the enrollment stood at 2,49,918, making this year’s figure a significant jump over the two-year period.
The registration window for engineering admissions under the Higher Education Department was open for one month, from May 6. The rise in enrollment is partly attributed to the postponement of NEET following reported irregularities, which is expected to have redirected a section of medical aspirants toward engineering courses.
Of the total registrations, 50,373 applications were received from government school students seeking admission under the 7.5 per cent horizontal quota, which is reserved exclusively for students from government schools.
While registration has closed, the AICTE is yet to approve counselling dates, a procedural requirement before the state can formally announce and begin its counselling schedule. Despite the pending approval, the DOTE said the rank list for engineering admissions will be published as scheduled on June 29, 2026. Sources within DOTE have indicated that counselling is expected to begin in the second week of July, so that the academic year for first-year students can commence by September 2026.
Engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu are conducted purely on the basis of Class 12 board examination marks, with no entrance test requirement, making it one of the most accessible state-level technical admission processes in the country.
In a parallel development, the Directorate of Collegiate Education has received close to three lakh applications for admissions to Arts and Science colleges across the state. Online counselling for these admissions has already commenced and will continue until June 18, 2026.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the DOTE official website for updates on the engineering counselling schedule once AICTE approval comes through.