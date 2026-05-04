TNEA 2026: Directorate of Technical Education begins registration at tneaonline.org

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has commenced the registration for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) on May 3, 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission into distinct engineering courses at various government and government-aided colleges in Tamil Nadu can register for TNEA 2026 at tneaonline.org and dte.tn.gov.in. Candidates can log in to the portal using their username and password.
The last date to register for TNEA 2026 is June 2, while the last date to upload all relevant documents is June 6. The DoTE will conduct the certificate verification process between June 8 and June 20, and the final rank list for the admissions will be released on June 29.
According to instructions by the authorities, candidates will have to upload their certificates for verification and in case of any discrepancy, they can immediately approach the TNEA authorities.
-10th marksheet
-12th marksheet
-School details where he/she has studied from 6th to 12th standards
-Community/ Caste details
-Parent annual income details
-Credit card/ Debit card/ Net-banking/ UPI/ Demand Draft details for paying registration fee
-Relevant documents if a candidate is applying for seats reserved under special reservation categories like – government school students, son/daughter of ex-servicemen, differently abled persons, eminent sportspersons
It should be noted that the registered candidates will be given a chance to redress their grievances with regard to the TNEA process between June 30 and July 4, 2026.
For OC, BC, BCM and MBC and DNC category candidates, the registration fee is Rs 500, while for SC, SCA and ST category candidates it is Rs 250.
“Applicants can call the integrated call centre set up at the DoTE on the toll-free number 1800 4250110 between 8 am and 6 pm or email at tneacare@gmail.com for any doubt during the registration process,” TNEA said in an official statement.
There are over 2 lakh engineering seats available across 400 colleges affiliated with Anna University in Tamil Nadu. The BTech seats will be allocated through an online counselling process, which will be conducted in multiple rounds. Each candidate will participate in corresponding rounds based on their rank. The list of the eligible candidates for a specific round will be published by the Department of TNEA itself.