TNEA 2026: Directorate of Technical Education begins registration at tneaonline.org

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has commenced the registration for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) on May 3, 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission into distinct engineering courses at various government and government-aided colleges in Tamil Nadu can register for TNEA 2026 at tneaonline.org and dte.tn.gov.in. Candidates can log in to the portal using their username and password.

The last date to register for TNEA 2026 is June 2, while the last date to upload all relevant documents is June 6. The DoTE will conduct the certificate verification process between June 8 and June 20, and the final rank list for the admissions will be released on June 29.