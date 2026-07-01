TNEA 2026 rank list released; Dharmapuri’s Akshitha N tops engineering admissions

The Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department on Wednesday released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 rank list, with Akshitha N from Dharmapuri securing the top rank. Higher Education Minister P. Viswanathan released the rank list and announced the counselling schedule for engineering admissions.
A total of 2,45,235 candidates applied for TNEA 2026. Students whose names are missing from the published rank list or who find any discrepancies can submit their grievances till July 6.
The counselling process will be conducted from July 13 to August 30. Counselling for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates and those applying under the Government School Special Reservation category will be held from July 13 to July 17. General counselling for all other eligible candidates will begin on July 20 and continue till August 30.
TNEA is the state’s single-window admission process for undergraduate engineering courses, with admissions based on Class 12 marks after normalisation.
The rank list was earlier scheduled for June 29 but was postponed to July 1, after the state extended the certificate verification deadline to accommodate students affected by the delay in CBSE Class 12th revaluation results.
The TNEA rank list is generated using candidates’ Plus Two or Class 12 marks after applying the prescribed normalisation process. This rank determines the sequence in which students take part in the online counselling for admission to BE and BTech programmes at government, government-aided, constituent, and participating self-financing engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu.
Follow these steps to check the TNEA rank list 2026:
Step 1. Visit the official website at tneaonline.org
Step 2. Click on the TNEA 2026 Rank List link on the homepage
Step 3. Log in using your registered email ID or application number and password
Step 4. View your rank and other admission details
Step 5. Download and save the rank list for future reference
Counselling will then begin with the choice-filling round, during which candidates can list their preferred colleges and branches in order of priority, with the option to select up to 100 choices. Based on this preference order, candidates’ rank, reservation category, and real-time seat availability, the seat allotment process will follow, conducted across multiple rounds.
Candidates allotted a seat in any round will need to confirm their admission within the specified deadline. This involves selecting from among the confirmation options provided – such as accepting the seat, accepting with an option to upgrade in subsequent rounds, or declining. This will be followed by payment of the requisite fees and reporting to the allotted institution along with original certificates and other required documents for verification. Failure to complete these steps within the stipulated timeline will be treated as a withdrawal of interest, resulting in automatic cancellation of the allotted seat.
The complete counselling calendar, including dates for choice filling, seat allotment, confirmation, and reporting, is expected to be released by DoTE along with or shortly after the publication of the rank list.