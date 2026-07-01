TNEA 2026 rank list released; Dharmapuri’s Akshitha N tops engineering admissions

TNEA rank list is set to be released on July 1. (image: ai generated)

The Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department on Wednesday released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 rank list, with Akshitha N from Dharmapuri securing the top rank. Higher Education Minister P. Viswanathan released the rank list and announced the counselling schedule for engineering admissions.

TNEA Result Live Updates

A total of 2,45,235 candidates applied for TNEA 2026. Students whose names are missing from the published rank list or who find any discrepancies can submit their grievances till July 6.

The counselling process will be conducted from July 13 to August 30. Counselling for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates and those applying under the Government School Special Reservation category will be held from July 13 to July 17. General counselling for all other eligible candidates will begin on July 20 and continue till August 30.