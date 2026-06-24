TNEA 2026 certificate verification extended to June 29, rank list on July 1

TNEA 2026 rank list and counselling schedule for BTech admissions to be released on July 1. (image: ai generated)

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has extended the certificate verification process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 to June 29, ahead of the release of the rank list. Candidates seeking BTech admission to government, deemed, and private colleges in Tamil Nadu will be able to download the rank list from the official portal, tneaonline.org.

Higher Education Minister P Vishwanathan has confirmed that the rank list will be declared on July 1. The same date will also see the announcement of the TNEA 2026 counselling schedule. The postponement was necessitated by the delay in CBSE Class 12 results this year.

The rank list will cover nearly 2.45 lakh students, of whom 28,693 have applied specifically for engineering admissions this cycle.