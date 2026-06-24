TNEA 2026 certificate verification extended to June 29, rank list on July 1

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has extended the certificate verification process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 to June 29, ahead of the release of the rank list. Candidates seeking BTech admission to government, deemed, and private colleges in Tamil Nadu will be able to download the rank list from the official portal, tneaonline.org.
Higher Education Minister P Vishwanathan has confirmed that the rank list will be declared on July 1. The same date will also see the announcement of the TNEA 2026 counselling schedule. The postponement was necessitated by the delay in CBSE Class 12 results this year.
The rank list will cover nearly 2.45 lakh students, of whom 28,693 have applied specifically for engineering admissions this cycle.
As per DoTE’s official notification, certificate verification for CBSE-board applicants will only be completed once their revised board marks are obtained, ensuring all pending verifications are settled before the rank list is finalised. This is meant to give CBSE candidates fair consideration based on their most current academic record, factoring in any changes from re-evaluation.
Candidates are required to report in person at their allotted TNEA Facilitation Centres (TFCs) and submit original documents for verification.
The rank list will determine eligibility for participation in the centralised counselling process for BTech seat allotment. Once it is released, candidates will proceed through the counselling stages – choice filling, seat allotment, confirmation of allotted seats, reporting to colleges, and payment of admission fees.
This isn’t the first delay for TNEA 2026. The counselling process had earlier been pushed back due to the NEET re-examination conducted on June 21, with authorities working to align the engineering admission timeline with developments in the broader board-exam and entrance-exam calendar this admission season.
With the rank list and counselling schedule both set for July 1, candidates are advised to keep checking tneaonline.org for further updates on reporting times, document requirements, and seat-allotment procedures as the admission cycle moves into its next phase.